Tamar Braxton Reunites With Old Rival For New Reality Series

Tamar Braxton has been announced as an official cast member of the third season of the BET+ reality series, College Hill: Celebrity Edition. The show follows celebrities as they attend an accelerated college program and live on campus at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). This season, celebrity students will take courses at Xavier University, the nation's sole Catholic HBCU. Also on the cast are Saucy Santana, Blac Chyna, Karlous Miller, Claudia Jordan, and Nick "Swaggy P" Young. Braxton and Jordan have a long and tense history.

The two were co-hosts of VH1's 2013 late-night talk show Tiny Tonight. During one segment about first dates, they got into a tiff over their ideal first date. Jordan preferred a more laid-back approach, noting she'd even be open to cooking for her date, whereas Braxton fiercely disagreed. "You have to set a standard. You can't just fall for anything or accept anything because that's what somebody wanna give you," Braxton said. "If you don't have the means to make me feel special, well, maybe you're not ready to date me." Jordan felt that Braxton's approach was unrealistic and materialistic. Their argument spilled onto Twitter where more insults were hurled. Braxton blamed Jordan for being single, while Jordan said Braxton was a golddigger. Braxton was married to her then-manager at the time, Vincent Herbert.

During a 2020 interview on Claudia Jordan's Out Loud talk show, Braxton says that it was a conversation that she and Jordan had off-camera that was the final straw. Both Jordan and Braxton were close friends with Omarosa Manigault, and a conversation about Trump's former aid set Braxton off.

According to the Braxton Family Values star, Jordan made negative remarks about Manigault and how she handled the death of her then-fiance, Michael Clark Duncan. Jordan and Manigault recently ended their friendship over Jordan's claims that The Apprentice alum spoke ill of Duncan after his passing. Braxton was offended over Jordan's statements.

"It wasn't just about her, it was about the situation for me and it was still raw for me and I was like, 'Oh my God, why is this girl judging this lady like that? She has no idea how hard that is – losing a spouse, losing your life, having to figure it out, having to figure out family,'" Braxton told Jordan. "I just thought it was inconsiderate. It was just that moment for me that made me disconnect."

They've since made peace. But recent comments Jordan made about Braxton's relationship with JR Robinson may reignited old feelings.