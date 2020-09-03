Tom Bergeron Shades 'Dancing With the Stars' After Show Reveals Its Season 29 Cast

✖

Tom Bergeron is throwing some not so subtle shade following the Wednesday reveal of the Dancing With the Stars Season 29 celebrity lineup. Shortly after big names like rapper Nelly, former NFL player Vernon Davis, and Tiger King star Carole Baskin were revealed on Good Morning America, Bergeron joined fans in taking to Twitter to react, though his tweet was a bit saltier than others.

This Just In: National Association of Lip Safety cautions against applying multiple small mirrors on mouth. One bad chew and it’s 7 years of bad luck 😳😉 pic.twitter.com/5umhXb7zVp — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 3, 2020

That Wednesday tweet, in which he mocked the mirrorball trophy, marked just the latest example of the former DWTS host throwing shade at the beloved ABC competition. Shortly after ABC confirmed his exit from the series, Bergeron updated his Twitter bio, which now reads, "Former Co-Host of 'Footwork With the Famous.'" Prior to that, it had read, "TV Host, Author, Recovering Mime."

The shade comes after the July 13 announcement that after 28 seasons, Bergeron would not be returning for the upcoming season of DWTS. Announcing his exit, Bergeron said, "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career." He added that he was "grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Shortly after, ABC issued a statement confirming his exit as well as the departure of co-host Erin Andrews. The network explained that the decision to part ways with the two hosts was due to the fact that the series was looking to "embark on a new creative direction."

While Bergeron has mostly responded to the news with jokes on social media, Andrews on Wednesday admitted during an interview with Extra's Jenn Lahmers that her and Bergeron's exit "was a surprise." She said that she received "a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, 'This isn't good.'"

The duo is set to be replaced by reality TV show veteran Tyra Banks, who said in a statement that she has "been a fan of DWTS since its beginning," adding that Bergeron "set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

