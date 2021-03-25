Tom Bergeron Reunites With 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Just After Erin Andrews Meetup

✖

Tom Bergeron's time on Dancing With the Stars may officially be over, but that isn’t stopping him from catching up with some of the stars of the ABC series. Just days after reuniting with his former co-host Erin Andrews, Bergeron met up with DWTS pro dancer Cheryl Burke, documenting the occasion on social media to fans’ delight.

The meetup appeared to take place Wednesday, with Bergeron taking to Instagram with a photo of himself and Burke enjoying lunch at King’s Fish House in California. Bergeron gave a nod to his DWTS exit, a result of what ABC said was "a new creative direction," in the caption when writing, "Shows come and go but Honorary Daughter Status is forever!" He dubbed the photo, showing himself making a silly face as Burke struck a more serious pose, a "reunion lunch." While Burke did not post any photos from the outing to her own social media pages, she did respond to Bergeron's, writing, "Missed you dance dad! Always a good time and thank you for the laughs. Love you." Bergeron was also shown some love from Andrews, who he reunited with earlier in March. His former co-host jokingly quipped, "Headquarterers!!!" alongside a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron)

Following Bergeron's unexpected announcement in July just ahead of DWTS Season 29 that he would be leaving the dancing competition after 28 seasons, Burke had been among those to react to the news, which left fans shocked and angered. Speaking with PopCulture.com in December, the two-time Mirrorball champion dubbed Bergeron "an icon" who should be "inducted into some sort of Hall of Fame." Burke applauded Bergeron, who also served as executive producer on the show, for having "built this show up from the ground up" and credited him for being "a lot of the reason why we're still on air." Burke also admitted, "I've always said that there is no Dancing with the Stars without Tom Bergeron and Len Goodman." However, "the show must go on," and it did.

Following both Bergeron and Andrews' departure from DWTS, the series brought reality TV alum Tyra Banks, known for America's Next Top Model, to fill their shoes. Banks' first season as host, however, was largely met with mixed reactions from viewers holding out hope Bergeron and Andrews will be brought back to host. Bergeron, however, has claimed that "this train has left the station" and he will not return.