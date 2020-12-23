Cheryl Burke Calls Tom Bergeron an ‘Icon’ Following 'Dancing With the Stars' Exit (Exclusive)

✖

Dancing With the Stars wrapped up a season in November that was like none it had ever seen over its previous 28 seasons. There were new COVID-19 safety protocols put into place that left the contestants competing in an environment that featured no audience, daily testing and a lack of camaraderie among the cast due to the social distance measures. Yet, the biggest change for Dancing With the Stars was with the face of the program as ABC opted to cut ties with Tom Bergeron despite being the host of the show since its inception in 2005. Cheryl Burke, who has been a professional dancer on the series for more than 20 seasons, was surprised to see the news of his departure.

The two-time mirrorball champion, who was recently inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame, called Bergeron “an icon” and said just like her most recent achievement, that “he should be inducted into some sort of Hall of Fame.” She recalled growing up watching Bergeron as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos and how he always presented himself in such a relatable manner. “His voice, there's something so comforting about his voice,” Burke told PopCulture.com over the phone. “You know that he's always going to crack jokes that are PG, maybe once in a while, PG-13. But then yet, there's such a realness to him. What you see on TV is actually what you get in person.”

Burke joined the ABC dancing competition in its second season so she was able to develop a strong bond with Bergeron over those years. So when news came over the summer that Bergeron — along with co-host Erin Andrews — would be let go from the show and instead replaced by Tyra Banks, Burke shared a similar sentiment to the fans in seeing the face of the series moving on. “I've always said that there is no Dancing with the Stars without Tom Bergeron and Len Goodman,” Burke confessed, “But, hey, clearly, the show must go on.” Goodman, the show's head judge, was rarely seen throughout the season aside from a few pre-taped appearances, as pandemic-related travel restrictions prevented the 76-year-old from leaving his home in England.

Burke explained that what Bergeron did behind the scenes, though never getting credit for being an executive producer, went above and beyond his hosting duties. “He's built this show up from the ground up,” Burke admitted. Taking it a step further, Burke said that the show’s success and its longevity has to do with the host, “A lot of the reason why we're still on air is because of him.”