Tom Bergeron Invents a ‘DWTS’ Halloween Drinking Game

Tom Bergeron knows what the people want.

During Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, the host took a moment to devise a special Halloween drinking game for viewers, although he seemed to disguise it as a warning.

A Cautionary Note: Do NOT make a drinking game out of our Halloween puns on tonight’s @DancingABC! You’ll need a new liver! 😜💀🎃👻 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/3xWx85Haso — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) October 30, 2017

He echoed his statement on the air, warning fans that the Halloween talk would abound.

Judging by Bergeron’s Twitter feed, however, several fans seemed to take him up on the suggestion.

Challenge excepted 🥃🎃🍷😈 — Terri Labrie (@TerriLabrie01) October 30, 2017

*reaches for popcorn and an unlabeled bottle* — jumpscare 🐀 (@j_renee_r) October 30, 2017

While the drinking game may have been a light spot of the episode, things quickly took a turn when Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews announced that two couples would be eliminated before the night was over.

At the end of the show, Vanessa Lachey and her partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, were eliminated along with Nikki Bella and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Photo Credit: ABC