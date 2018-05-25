Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Opens up About Being Adopted

Lindsie Chrisley is getting real about what it means to be adopted in her famous family.

The 28-year-old daughter of Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley, 49, revealed that she was legally adopted by his wife Julie, 45, after he split from her mom Teresa Terry during the most recent episode of Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley, which dropped Thursday.

"I am from my dad's first marriage. So his last three kids are from my dad and his wife on the show. So my stepmom adopted me legally," Lindsie said while sitting down with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, 26, and guest star Chelsea Houska, also from Teen Mom 2.

"I kind of felt a sense of like I wanted to fit in. I kind of felt like an outcast. Even though they didn't make me feel like that intentionally, I just felt that way."

"I just wanted to do whatever I could to make myself feel a part of. I always felt like something wasn't whole."

Guest star Houska said she understood, as she recently went through a similar situation with her daughter Aubree. Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer recently changed the 8-year-old's last name to that of her stepfather after years of limited contact with her father, Adam Lind, who has had several brushes with the law.

"She was so happy when we finally got it," Houska said during the podcast. "It's a nice way to include her. Our goal was to make her feel a part of the family."

Houska and DeBoer are currently expecting their second child together, they announced in March. They also have a son, Watson, who is 15 months old.

"GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months!" Houska wrote, adding, "We could not be more excited."

When asked to be a little more specific, Houska told a fan her due date is in September, but she thinks the baby will be born early.

"Sept!" Houska wrote about the due date. "But I'm thinking she'll come in August because I tend to have my babies a couple weeks early! We'll see!"

