Todd Chrisley Talks ‘Making Magic’ in 2018

Todd Chrisley is looking forward to a very Chrisley 2018!

The Chrisley Knows Best star posted a lengthy “thank you” to his fans on Instagram on New Year’s Eve, thanking them for the “successes” of 2017 and telling them to get ready for some “magic” next year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy New Year everyone,” he captioned a photo of him, wife Julie, daughter Savannah and son Chase. “2017 has been a year of huge success for our family coupled with many trials and tribulations, I have had the blessing to work with my family and so many others this year that have caused me to embrace change and that has strengthened my faith, I have been able to watch my kids grow through heartbreak, hard work , frustration and compassion, I have been able to continue my walk in this crazy world with the most wonderful woman any man could ever hope to have the company of, I have been blessed to hold my mother close, to love her with all my heart and to laugh at her rebellion, but above all, I have strengthened in my faith, my walk has become more clear my resolve will not be broken.”

He continued: “Thanks to everyone that has made an impact on our lives whether in a positive manner or negative because either way you promoted change and for that we are grateful.”

The 48-year-old Georgia native then thanked his fans for giving his family a “platform.”

He concluded: “I remain humbled by you all, so watch out 2018, we are coming for you and we will make this year the best ever because we will all unite as one to make Magic.”

Chrisley and his family have been through a lot in 2017, including Savannah’s traumatic car accident that occurred almost exactly a year ago.

The Nashville-based model suffered a fractured vertebrae in her neck, several bruises and burns from the airbags after crashed her car into a guardrail when she reached down to fix her vehicle’s floor mat

“It’s the worst feeling in the world to get a call late at night while sleeping to hear on the other end that your child has been involved in a serious car accident and that you need to come to the hospital immediately. That’s the call we received this morning about our daughter Savannah,” Chrisley told E! News at the time.