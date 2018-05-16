Todd Chrisley Plays Assistant to Nanny Faye in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’

Todd Chrisley hoped to teach Nanny Faye a lesson on Tuesday’s episode of Chrisley Knows Best, but he ended up with a lot more than he planned.

Todd’s plan first sparked when he found out that wife Julie was having a hard time getting the errands he needed done because she was running around town helping out Faye.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love helping Faye out, but lately she’s been asking for a lot,” Julie said.

“She’s been taking advantage, because she only wants help with the things she doesn’t wanna do,” Todd added.

When he called his mother to complain, she defended her delegation, saying, “You ought to feel honored that I love her enough to ask her to do it!”

“Mama, you have gone from mother-in-law to monster-in-law,” Todd said, referencing the 2005 movie. “She’s getting ready to JLo your Jane Fonda a—.”

When Faye mentioned she needs an assistant to get everything she needs done handled, Todd hatched a plan to make his mother pull her weight.

“I’m gonna help her by teaching her that she’s better off doing these things on her own,” he told wife Julie.

“You know, you could just talk to her like a normal person,” she replied, to which Todd responded, “Well, where’s the fun in that?”

For the rest of his short tenure as Faye’s personal assistant, Todd proceeded to mess up everything he was asked to do, going the extra mile by trying to donate ALL of her clothes to charity, and rearranging her kitchen without being asked.

“I’m not looking to be the greatest assistant in the world,” Todd said. “Total opposite! I’m looking to be the assistant from hell!”

He even threw away her rum, saying he was simply “decluttering” her home. And when she complained? Todd made his message quite clear.

“So you’re saying if you handled your own business, this might be more efficient?” he asked, at which point Nanny Faye bowed her head in annoyance.

In the end, Faye realized that she had been taking advantage of her daughter-in-law, and apologized to Julie with a massive bouquet of flowers — with one stipulation.

“I need you to get Todd off my back,” Faye told Julie.

In the end, Faye was forced to fire her own son, which hurt his feelings, despite it being his intention in the beginning.

“Mission accomplished,” he said, shrugging.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

