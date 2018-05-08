Todd Chrisley Not Surprised Daughter Savannah and NBA Player Luke Kennard Split

Todd Chrisley isn’t one to shy away from anything, including when it comes to his children’s dating life.

The Chrisley Knows Best patriarch approves of his daughter Savannah’s current relationship with pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles, and she’s clearly head over heels too.

“I couldn’t ask it to be any better. When I’m gone, I don’t have any worries about what he’s doing, who he’s with, and that’s a good thing,” Savannah, 20, told PEOPLE on Tuesday about her boyfriend, adding that she’s in “a healthy relationship.”

While Chrisley likes the couple together, the reality personality also said he approved of her ex, NBA player Luke Kennard.

“I liked the last one. So, you know,” Chrisley said to his daughter’s annoyance.

“The ex is a young guy, NBA, made a lot of money, and he’s doing exactly what NBA players do. It’s absolutely no excuse,” Chrisley continued, adding that he was not surprised by their breakup in August 2017. “It was not shocking to me. I mean, hell, when you crawl into bed with a snake, don’t bitch when it bites.”

“It was shocking, but at the end of the day, we just don’t give it any life anymore. When I say I’m going to date a man, not a boy, we leave the boys in the background,” Savannah said about her ex, whom she dated for four months.

And while Chrisley said he likes Kerdiles right now, he also had advice for any future suitors.

“Don’t bring him to me, don’t bring him to my table until you know this is not going to be wasting my time,” he told his daughter. “You may have time to waste, I don’t, I’m 50. It needs to be someone you’ve been seeing for a minute.”

Savannah added, “My thing is that’s going to be the first thing I’m going to do, is bring him to meet my parents, because if you don’t get along, at least you know right off the bat this is not going to work.”

Chrisley Knows Best Season 6 premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Luke Kennard