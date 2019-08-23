Todd Chrisley Says Estranged Daughter Lindsie Is ‘Forgiven’ Amid Extortion Claim and Legal Drama

Todd Chrisley says his oldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley, who is estranged from him, his wife Julie and the rest of the family, is “forgiven” amid her extortion claims and Chrisley’s legal drama. During an episode of Todd and Julie’s podcast, Chrisley Confessions, they spoke about the tax evasion charges they’re facing and how that connects to the family feud with Lindsie.

“Now as far as our oldest daughter Lindsie goes, I will say to you that we are saying nothing other than that we love Lindsie,” Todd said. “She will always be my daughter, that will never change, she is my first-born child. She is loved and this is her moment for her to say whatever she wants to say, regardless of whether or not it’s true or not.”

As previously reported, Lindsie filed a police report in Georgia last month alleging that Todd and her brother, Chase Chrisley, were harassing and threatening to release a sex tape — reportedly featuring her and The Bachelorette star Robby Hayes — if she didn’t lie about an “incident,” according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that they believe the lie was related to the family’s current legal troubles.

“She is forgiven,” Chrisley said on his podcast.

“She’s forgiven for what has happened in the last week-to-ten days, she is forgiven for what has happened in the investigation, that she has contributed to. She is forgiven for what she is going to do today or tomorrow,” the Chrisley Knows Best star added. “At the end of the day, I am her father. And clearly the feelings I have had for her her entire life are not reciprocal. And for that, that’s heartbreaking.”

Earlier this month, he told Entertainment Tonight that Lindsie’s extortion allegations were “heartbreaking and shameful.”

“We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd alleges in the statement. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Murray, a Bachelor in Paradise star, slammed Todd’s accusation that he and Lindsie had any sort of affair.

“I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor,” Murray said in a statement. “They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

Meanwhile, Hayes addressed the sex tape report during an appearance on the Housewives and Vanderpumps podcast released on Wednesday, saying he and Lindsie were filmed without their knowledge or consent on a security camera.

“We did not make a sex tape,” Robby claimed. “I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically.”

“We’re in the middle of dealing with it,” Hayes added. “I was just talking with [Lindsie] this past weekend in Atlanta.”

On his own podcast, Todd said that “there’s truth behind anything I’ve done” and that he stands by his parenting decisions. “At the end of the day, I know what kind of parent I’ve been, I know what I do, I know what I say. I know also what I tweet and the messages behind those tweets,” Todd said, adding that he feels he’s always only been kind to his daughter in his public comments, but that she hasn’t done the same.

“If you notice, we have not made any statements other than we love Lindsie and that we don’t understand it,” Todd claimed.

“In the coming months, there’s going to be a lot of things that are revealed… regarding how we got to where we are,” he added ominously.

As previously reported, Todd and Julie were indicted last week by a federal grand jury for tax evasion. Todd denied any wrongdoing; he and Julie pleaded not guilty after turning themselves in to the FBI. If convicted of all crimes alleged against them, Todd and Chrisley could serve up to 30 years behind bars.