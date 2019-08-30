Todd Chrisley Posts ‘Church Lady’ Instagram Video, and Social Media Sounds Off

In the days following his ongoing legal and finance drama, Todd Chrisley posted a “church lady” video to his Instagram featuring his mother Nanny Faye, and fans are sounding off in the comments section. The short clip featuring Faye and Chrisley, shows the two joking around with one another in a restaurant booth.

“Such a glorious morning to have breakfast with this church lady [Nanny],” Chrisley wrote in the caption of the video. Fans and followers of Chrisley Knows Best have since been commenting on the clip, with many gushing over how funny the clip was, with one user writing, “[Oh my God]! I love her! She’s my grandmother in my head.”

Another added, “Omgggg I love her.. SHE NEEDS HER OWN SHOW.. I loveee yall show.”

“She really is a sweet lady. I met her and Julie at Costco. She gave me the biggest hug!” someone else commented.

“That woman needs her own comedy show. She’s awesome,” one other user said.

The cute post comes amidst Chrisley and his wife Julie battling tax evasion charges, with the couple having surrendered to federal agents earlier this month. They are also alleged to have bank fraud, and other money-related crimes.

Chrisley has publicly denied that he and his wife are guilty of the charges against them, and the reality TV star has made multiple statements regarding his assertion that they are innocent.

“Trust and believe that we are holding the right hand of God on this walk we are on, if he brings us to it he will bring us through it,” Chrisley wrote in a previous statement. “Please don’t fall victim to false prophets, don’t give attention to the attention seekers, stay steady on your course, grieve the loss of ones you love that didn’t love you, pray for them even though they have wronged you, forgive them for yourself and ask God to move them on.”

“We are getting back to work after this distraction and our show hasn’t been cancelled (sic),” he added, “God delivered much clarity yesterday as to those who set a net for us , so the Lord says ‘May the net your enemies cast for you be the same net they become snared in.’ “

“To each and everyone that has supported us on this journey we call life, we love you with all of our hearts, the kindness we have been shown yesterday and through this process has been overwhelming, God is good, we drop our hands and surrender to God and will let God do the rest, you can’t claim FAITH and still express FEAR,” Chrisley concluded the statement.

