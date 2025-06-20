TLC Renews Hit Show for New Season

A hit TLC show is coming back for another season.

The network announced that a new season of the reality show Welcome to Plathville is set to premiere on Tuesday, July 22, at 10 p.m. ET.

The series, which premiered in 2019, follows the lives of the Plath family, who live in rural Georgia. The family, consisting of parents Kim and Barry and their ten children, lives a secluded life, emphasizing traditional values and limited exposure to modern society. The series explores the family’s evolving dynamics, and the new whirlwind season will only continue to do that and more.

Per TLC, the new season is “filled with raw emotions, shocking surprises, new faces, and fresh starts as each member of the family is finding their own way. Love is in the air for several of the Plaths, who each feel they have found the one. After just four months of dating, Lydia and Zac are speeding towards ‘I do’ but not everyone in the family is on board, especially Lydia’s protective brothers – Ethan, Micah, and Isaac. Micah and Veronica have hit a rough patch and can’t seem to get on the same page, with Veronica holding grudges from past disappointments. Micah is trying to mend a growing division between himself and his family and avoid repeating Ethan’s mistakes – but he may have to eventually make some tough choices.”

“Meanwhile, Barry and Kim are still navigating the rocky waters of their ongoing divorce, with Kim ready for her next chapter, but Barry is still holding all the cards. Moriah is taking a step back from the family drama that she’s often the center of and finds herself making a life changing move. Ethan is happy and sees a real future with his new girlfriend but is thrown a curveball when ghosts from the past come back to haunt.”

The wait for Season 7 of Welcome to Plathville has been a bit long, as Season 6 ended in October, and seasons aren’t exactly very long. But fans will be happy to know that the show will be coming back in just over a month. How many episodes Season 7 will have is unknown, but Season 6 had 12, and the average count seems to be around 13 or 14. But fans will just have to wait and see. Welcome to Plathville returns on Tuesday, July 22 at 10 p.m. ET.