Lydia Plath and Zac Wyse are married! The Welcome to Plathville star, 21, and her fiancé of two months tied the knot on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Plath’s family’s farm in Georgia after getting engaged in December 2024.

The happy couple said “I do” in front of 115 guests, reports PEOPLE, and shared their first kiss ever at the altar. “The discipline it has taken to save our first kiss for the wedding day is an example of the commitment we have for each other going into our marriage,” Wyse told the outlet.

Plath and Wyse said they were “so excited” to have their friends and family come together at their wedding. “For both sides it would be their first time meeting one another so it’s great to see the union of not only Lydia and I, but our closest friends and family as well,” Wyse said.

The couple is now most excited about “learning and growing each and every day” and “building a rhythm of life together” as they plan to move in together in Tallahassee, Florida. When it comes to Plath’s favorite thing about her new husband, she said Wyse is “always looking for an opportunity to connect and relate to others,” and she admires that he “always knows how to make all the little things in life fun and helped me be able to enjoy every present moment while they’re still here.”

Wyse said he loves his wife’s “ability to forget about herself for the sake of others” and how she is “a light to so many around her.” He continued, “She gives not with the worry of whether or not she can but that she gave it her all so that someone might have a better day. It’s truly inspiring and I can’t wait to see how it grows in our marriage together.”

Plath and Wyse got engaged less than a month after they made their relationship public on Instagram. “A million reasons to say YES to the love of my life!” Plath wrote alongside photos of the proposal, calling her husband-to-be “a gift from the Lord!”

She continued, “You’ve been so patient with me and you’ve led in such a humble and giving way. The way you care for not only me, but for my family, my friends and everyone you come across in such an intentional way is a rare gem to find. And the ways I’ve seen the Lord work in and through our relationship has been such a beautiful experience and I can’t wait to experience that with you forever!” The TLC star concluded, “I love you so much. And I’m so blessed to call you mine.”