TLC, Jazz Jennings Respond to Derick Dillard’s Controversial New Tweets

TLC and Jazz Jennings have spoken out after former Counting On cast member Derick Dillard delivered a series of transphobic tweets earlier this week.

Dillard, who is married to Jill Duggar Dillard, claimed that the I Am Jazz wasn’t mentally developed enough to come out as transgendered and that she was being used as propaganda by TLC and her parents.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TLC spoke out by revealing that Dillard has not been employed by the network in months and that they have no plans on him ever returning to Counting On.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Shortly after TLC issued their response, Jennings, 17, sent out a tweet alluding to the situation.

While the message didn’t directly address Dillard, it was relavent to the situation at hand.

“In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love,” Jennings wrote.

In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love💖 — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) November 11, 2017

Dillard had been previously slammed in August for disregarding Jennings’ identification as a transgender girl.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” Dillard tweeted in response to a promotional tweet for I Am Jazz. ” ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”