The Internet Reacts to TLC Cutting Ties With Derick Dillard

TLC is ‘counting on’’without Derick Dillard.The network announced it would no longer feature […]

TLC iscounting on’”without Derick Dillard.

The network announced it would no longer feature Jill (Duggar) Dillard’s husband on Counting On after he posted a series of tweets about Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen with her own TLC reality show.

“I pity Jazz, [for] those who take advantage of him in order [to] promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions [to] be made by a child,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s sad that [people] would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

Dillard added that “it’s important to have a mature discussion,” and that he is facilitating that by expressing his concerns as a Christian. “The beauty of the world is that everybody is not like me,” he added.

In another, he referenced an earlier tweet of “reality vs. non-reality” regarding Jennings’ identification as a girl.

“I’m expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn’t make me so,” he said last week, despite TLC’s disapproval of him speaking out against Jennings.

After Dillard’s tweetstorm, TLC issued a statement revealing that Dillard has not been employed by the network in months and that they have no plans on him ever returning to Counting On.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

As always, Twitter had a variety of reactions to Dillard’s comments and his subsequent firing by TLC.

TLC’s side:

Some approved of the network’s decision, especially since he was speaking ill of another reality personality on TLC. The company had also warned him not to share opinions about Jennings after he posted a transphobic tweet about her in August.

One user said TLC’s removal of Dillard from the network will make her parenting easier; she doesn’t allow her children to watch him on TV.

TLC’s I Am Jazz has followed Jennings through her transition to identifying as a girl. Jennings chooses to be referred to as “she,” something that Dillard refuses to acknowledge.

Side with Dillard:

Meanwhile, some fans support Dillard’s right to free speech. They claim that he was let go from the network for his stance on transgender issues, which is a violation of his First Amendment right.

Though Dillard is accused of bullying Jennings on social media, supporters say the network is bullying him via “religious discrimination.”

Others used it as a platform to express their personal stance on social issues of transgender people, siding with Dillard.

Duggar family digs:

Through it all, many TLC followers are using the situation to make digs at the Duggar family, which has been featured on TLC in a variety of series since 2008.

The family was first featured in 19 Kids and Counting, a show that followed the Duggar family’s children and highlighted their conservative Christian values and lifestyle. Under their interpretation of religion, “courting” couples are not allowed to hug straight-on, kiss or engage in any sexual activity until marriage.

Once married, wives are expected to have children quickly — most recently evidenced by Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth’s quick pregnancy after saying, “I do.”

Some believe this positions the women more as property than partners

Debunking Dillard’s views:

Following in TLC’s footsteps, some religious fans are distancing themselves from Dillard’s interpretation of Christianity, which led him to publicly berate Jennings for her choice to live as a transgender.

Jennings also responded with a cryptic message after Dillard’s rant. She didn’t name him directly, but she offered up a message of positivity.

“In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love,” she wrote, and fans pointed out her maturity compared to Dillard’s.

Some are so disgusted by Dillard’s actions, they are calling for TLC to remove the entire Duggar family from its network. 

Counting On is currently in its sixth season on TLC, following a 10-season run of 19 Kids and Counting and Jill and Jessa: Counting On, a three-part spin-off series.

