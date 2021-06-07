TLC Announces Season Premiere Dates for 'Say Yes to the Dress,' 'Welcome to Plathville' and More

TLC is prepping for a massive summer! The network has officially unveiled its summer 2021 premiere dates, promising months of sizzling summer fun with the new seasons of six fan-favorite reality TV series, including new episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper, Say Yes to the Dress, and Welcome to Plathville! The summer season will kick off in July with the return of Dr. Pimple Popper, with the new batch of episodes finding Dr. Sandra Lee facing some of her most challenging cases yet. The month will continue with the return of wedding season on Say Yes to the Dress, with July also bringing a new batch of episodes of the #1 freshman cable series in 2020, Darcey & Stacey. TLC will keep the content sizzling into August when new seasons of My Feet are Killing Me, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, and Welcome to Plathville premiere. You can see all of the premiere summer premiere dates, and get all-new details about the upcoming seasons, below. Fans can catch up on past episodes of the series on discovery+, Discovery's recently-launched streaming service that includes original exclusive content and continues to add new programming each month.

'Dr. Pimple Popper' – Wednesday, July 14 ay 9 p.m. ET Dr. Sandra Lee will kick off a new season of her hit TLC series on July 14! Season 6 of the show, which finds Lee treating patients with challenging skin conditions, will see coronavirus safety protocols still in place as Lee is busier than ever with "some of her most challenging cases to date." In the new batch of episodes, Lee will see "a patient who has enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies and are so large, that he can barely breathe—it is a record-breaking case of rhinophyma; two sisters who reunite and bond over their undiagnosed mystery face bumps; a woman who has been called a monster due to her genetic condition known as neurofibromatosis, that causes head to toe bumps; and a return patient with hopes that Dr. Lee can remove more of her face growths that stem from a birthmark on her face."

'Say Yes to the Dress' – Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET A new wedding season is almost here, and more brides will be finding their dream dressed when Say Yes to the Dress returns to TLC on July 17! In the new season of the series, "a new virtual era in the Kleinfeld experience" will be ushered in as Randy continues working from afar as he can't be in the salon full-time yet. "This season, the brides arrive with a renewed energy and fresh set of challenges like a blind bride trying to find her perfect silhouette, a throuple with two brides sharing a budget, and a virtual bride having second thoughts on her pandemic purchase," the synopsis reads. "But some familiar challenges like last minute shopping, over-the-top requests, outspoken entourages and one very picky former dance mom still test the team. And in a special episode, Randy's former on-set assistant gives us a peek behind the curtain as she searches for her own wedding dress."

'Darcey & Stacey' – Monday, July 19 ay 8 p.m. ET 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast members Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva are headed back to TLC on July 19 for Season 2 of their show Darcey & Stacey. The series documents their family life, love and relationships in Middletown, Connecticut, and after Season 1 ended with Darcey getting engaged and Stacey getting married, Season 2 is promised to be a whirwind batch of episodes. "Now, Stacey is hopeful to give the gift of fatherhood to her younger husband, Florian, but at the age of 46, conceiving naturally doesn't come without its challenges. Will Florian's strict faith and opposing views on IVF leave the couple praying for a miracle? Darcey is left questioning her engagement to Georgi after a distressing encounter with his ex-wife," the official synopsis reads. "Hopeful to take some time and space to think, the twins head to Turkey on a trip of transformations. Will Darcey find it within herself to trust again or will she feel forced to end the engagement and walk away for good?" Along with the new season, Darcey & Stacey: Pillow Talk will premiere on Friday, July 23, with new episodes airing each Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The digital series Darcey & Stacey: Inside the Episode will also be available on discovery+ and TLCgo.

'My Feet Are Killing Me' – Wednesday Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET Dr. Ebonie, Dr. Brad, and Dr. Sarah will be back with new episodes of My Feet Are Killing Me on Aug. 4! The TLC series finds the three doctors aiding patients to have their feet radically transformed and their lives changed forever, and in the new season, the doctors will treat an extremely rare case when a patient visits with a condition so rare that only eight people in the world have ever been diagnosed with it. "In these new episodes, the doctors perform transformational work on patients with everything from literal horns to bark-like growths on their feet—they'll even see a woman who appears to have permanent stilettos on her heels, an extremely rare condition called Olmstead Syndrome," TLC teases the new season. "The doctors will use their expertise and compassion to help their patients put their best foot forward to reclaim their lives."

'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' – Tuesday, Aug.17 at 9 p.m. ET Following the end of her engagement, Whitney will be putting her focus on the future in the new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, set to premiere on Aug. 17! In the new season, Whitney, recently moved back to her hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, will be getting in more family time and finding her virtual fitness business with friend Jessica thriving. After suffering heartbreak, new love may even be on the horizon as she sparks an online flirtation with a man who lives in Paris, "but long distance, especially cross-continental, is never easy, so the two of them are working to figure out exactly what they have." "Whitney is also pursuing her goal of receiving her personal training certification, but she soon finds that anti-fat prejudices make it hard to develop a client base. Another dream of Whitney's—motherhood—remains intact, but her journey is filled with challenges," the synopsis reads. "As the season progresses, Whitney and her gang are fully vaccinated and the world is opening back up, meaning the possibilities are seemingly endless; celebratory trips ensue, but one big question remains: will Whitney get the opportunity to meet her Frenchman in person?"