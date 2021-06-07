'Dr. Pimple Popper' New Season Premiere Date Announced by TLC

✖

Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, is back with more pimple-popping procedures! TLC has confirmed that its hit reality series, Dr. Pimple Popper, will return with a new season this summer. Season 6, according to the network, will debut on TLC on Wednesday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Originally debuting on TLC back in 2018, Dr. Pimple Popper follows Lee, one of America's top dermatologists and a cosmetic surgeon, as she helps patients resolve various challenging skin conditions. Season 6 will find Lee busier than ever and facing pandemic safety protocols. According to the network, the new batch of episodes will "feature some of her most challenging cases to date," including a "record-breaking" case of rhinophyma involving a patient who has "enormous growths on his nose that drip pus, attract flies, and are so large that he can barely breathe." She will also help "two sisters who reunite and bond over their undiagnosed mystery face bumps; a woman who has been called a monster due to her genetic condition known as neurofibromatosis, that causes head to toe bumps; and a return patient with hopes that Dr. Lee can remove more of her face growths that stem from a birthmark on her face." Some of these cases will require Lee to team up with other specialists to bring her patients the best outcomes as she strives to "help her patients live a life free of discomfort or embarrassment by their particular skin condition."

Lee's popular series was brought to life after she became in internet star in 2014, first on Instagram and then on YouTube, where she published videos of her pimple-popping procedures from her office in California. She has garnered millions of followers, and in July 2018, TLC debuted her Dr. Pimple Popper series, bringing her talents to television. The dermatologist, 50, told PEOPLE in 2019 that her show and videos can be used for educational purposes.

"I'm showing these things in part to educate and for people to understand and accept people," she said. "TLC is showing that these are real people. They’re exposing a part of themselves that they hide from others, and you just want to treat them with respect and make sure they feel comfortable and safe with you."

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 6 premieres on Wednesday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. The new episodes will be accompanied by he digital series Dr. Pimple Popper: This Is Zit, which premieres on TLCgo and later on discovery+. Stay tuned to PopCulture for all the latest updates!