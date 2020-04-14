ABC Reveals Full Lineup for ‘Disney Family Singalong,’ Featuring Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and More

ABC has revealed the full lineup for the upcoming Disney Family Singalong special, and it is sure to please fans of all ages. According to a description of the special, viewers can expect to see stars like Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Josh Groban singing classic Disney songs from their own homes. Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and Marcus Scribner will all perform as well. The network also added that there may be some special surprise guests who turn up.

One big performance that fans will be looking forward to is “an epic performance of ‘We’re All in This Together’ with Kenny Ortega and his friends from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and beyond.” This will included appearances from Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’Amelio, and Dixie D’Amelio. Fans may also see some surprise guests during this as well. Finally, “James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s ALADDIN will reunite for a mesmerizing rendition of ‘Friend Like Me.’”

Ortega, who directed the iconic High School Musical, recently spoke to Deadline about Disney approaching him to be involved with the special, and how he felt about it. “I wanted to find something I can do to participate and it was so great to be given the call and invited by ABC to join,” he said. “It gave me a purpose to get up every morning. I feel really good that we have an opportunity to do something like this — it’s good medicine.” Ortega then spoke about getting the original cast members to participate, saying that everyone was very enthusiastic about it. “We couldn’t reach Zac [Efron] until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” he said. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes. They recognize this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.”

Regarding the song choice for the stars, “We’re All In This Together,” Ortega explained that it has special meaning during this time where most the country is quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. “You’re hearing those words chanted out — I’ve been sent videos from doctors, orderlies, nurses and medical professionals in masks and hospital gowns singing ‘We’re All In This Together’ in the hallways of hospitals.” He then added, “It’s a really nice fun coming together of a lot of young people that are banding together under the lyrics of this song for the show.” The Disney Family Singalong airs Thursday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET, only on ABC.