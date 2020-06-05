'Tiger King's Jeff Lowe Says He and Wife Lauren 'Signed for a Reality TV Show' About Their Zoo

✖

Tiger King was just the beginning for Jeff Lowe's reality TV career. The infamous personality from the hit Netflix documentary series told PEOPLE this week that he and his wife, Lauren Lowe, "are now signed up for a reality TV show." He said that the show, which has yet to find a network, "will divulge a lot more information about the relationship between" himself and now-imprisoned Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage. "It'll be our narrative on the Tiger King with evidence to support our sides of the stories," he said. "And it will be about the transfer of all these beautiful animals from Joe's facility to the new facility."

Lowe, who was just ordered to turn over control of The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park — which was previously run by Maldonado-Passage — to Carole Baskin, is set to open a new zoo called Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, this fall. He said the "day-to-day struggle" and "intricacies" of running a 60-acre animal park will be featured on the show, as well as "fighting all of the animal rights groups." He added the show's goal is to prove to the world "that it can be done right."

"We have an immaculate reputation with the USDA who regulates all the zoos in the world. We have a great relationship with them. We have a great relationship with Fish and Game. The state of Oklahoma, all the game wardens, they really like us, so I think it'll be an interesting show," he said.

Lauren added that they want to show animals going from small enclosures to bigger enclosures, as well as "put a brighter light on things because everybody wants to put a horrible light on roadside zoos. Every zoo is off of a road."

Lowe said that the show, which is with an unnamed content group in California, doesn't yet have an exact production date, but is currently in pre-production. "We're filming B-roll right now. It's hard with COVID-19 to put crews together and get them all out there, staying in hotels. It's just a little bit difficult, but I think they anticipate a few more weeks before they start all of the big camera filming," he said.

Last week, a judge granted Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue corporation control of The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park, which Lowe assumed control of recently amid Maldonado-Passage's imprisonment. The judge found that the property was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage's mother years ago, according to court documents. Baskin told PEOPLE that Big Cat Rescue is prepared to help the animals of The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial — but Lowe said he doesn't need her assistance.

"If the need arises to make other plans to place the animals in new homes, Big Cat Rescue and the animal welfare organizations that have previously successfully placed big cats from large facilities in new homes stand ready to assist," Baskin said.

Lowe has 120 days to vacate the premises — including all of his animals that currently reside there, according to the ruling. In a statement, Lowe confirmed that Baskin will not be taking any of the animals from the zoo.

"Although I am not personally named in the lawsuit, it appears that Carole Baskin and her desire to exact revenge against Joe Exotic trumps the livelihood of the families that came together to save her life. Without our efforts, it is well known that Carole would no longer be here. We anticipated Carole Baskin gaining title to the former park that once belonged to Joe Exotic many years ago. It is my understanding that she will also be taking the cages from the zoo, which thankfully means that the animals that she has will finally have the proper amount of space to move around," he wrote about Baskin.