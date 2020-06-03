Jeff Lowe Planning New Zoo After Court Rules to Give Joe Exotic's Old Land to Carole Baskin

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Carole Baskin was just awarded Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage's Tiger King Zoo, but owner Jeff Lowe isn't mad about it. In fact, Lowe is planning to building something bigger and better he says. In the meantime, while he was given 120 days to remove everything from the premises, he admitted that he hasn't been keeping up with the maintenance and conditions will be "complete hell" for Baskin by the time it's in her hands.

"We have long anticipated that the judge would eventually undo the 2016 land transfer. We are thankful that he dragged out his decision this long and allowed us time to complete the new Tiger King Park in Thackerville Oklahoma, behind the World's largest casino," Lowe told TMZ. Baskin was given the park on Monday as part of a trademark judgement against the zoo's former owner Maldonado-Passage. Giving her the property was the latest move which falls nearly seven years after Maldonado-Passage was ordered to pay her $1 million for trademark infringement.

"Considering [Carole] spent approximately $2.5 million chasing her $1 million judgement, we congratulate her on her new acquisition of 16 acres in rural Oklahoma." Lowe and his wife, Lauren, took another jab at Baskin and added, "The possibility of human remains being buried on this land should make her feel right at home." Lowe was insinuating Baskin killed her former husband Don Lewis. When the Netflix docuseries came out, each episode touched on the lives of different people all involved in the tiger business, and one part highlighted the cold case of Lewis after he went missing in 1997. Some fingers pointed at Baskin potentially murdering her husband after years of Maldonado-Passage accusing her of such crimes, and after the public watched the Netflix original, some fans seem to think so too. On top of that, now one county sheriff is saying that Lewis's will was completely forged.

While Baskin may have the zoo in her name now, Lowe could not care less as it was always his intention to get rid of the zoo anyways. "It's always been our intention to leave this place. We don't particularly like it here, because of its geographical location. It's not a great place for a business, it was poorly constructed, so we're happy to let her have it... I wish her all the luck in the world, and she can have these 16 acres of haunted memories."