‘Tiger King’: Jeff Lowe Moving His Zoo Outside the US Following Government Ban

A U.S. government ban won’t stop Jeff Lowe. According to TMZ, the Tiger King star is reportedly taking his big cat zoo across the border to Mexico. Lowe tells the outlet he recently signed a deal to build his zoo on a 35-acre plot of land between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, where he’ll be working with a friend who also owns a zoo in the area. It will be lined by a large jungle and includes multiple natural water features.

Lowe has already grabbed the permits to start construction and to start purchasing animals. Possibly in the next year and a half, the zoo should be open for people to see lemurs, sloths, giraffes, some big cats, and maybe a few elephants.

The zoo doesn’t have a name yet, but it’s expected to be something involving the Tiger King franchise. Currently, the two zoo owners plan to take some of the big cats already staying in the smaller zoo and place them in Lowe’s habitat once it’s built.

The U.S. Department of Justice sent Jeff and his wife Lauren a decree on Dec. 23, banning the couple from owning and exhibiting animals. Their stakes in the 97 endangered or threatened animals located in their zoo were terminated and the creatures were seized. “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting endangered and threatened species and preventing the inhumane treatment of animals held in zoos and private facilities,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division in a statement. “This consent decree ensures that the animals mistreated and endangered by the Lowes will be moved to a safe home in AWA-licensed facilities and prohibits the Lowes from exhibiting live animals again.”

“This consent decree demonstrates the commitment of USDA and the Department of Justice to work together to bring final resolution to this case,” Deputy Administrator Dr. Betty Goldentyer of USDA APHIS’s Animal Care Program said. “USDA is very proud of the hard work of our inspectors. It was their skill and expertise that allowed us to safely relocate all of the animals and end the mistreatment that was occurring at this facility.”