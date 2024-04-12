Tia Mowry Makes Reality TV Return Post-Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is turning to reality television to chronicle her life after divorce. The Sister,Sister Star announced her divorce from actor Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage and two children. The split appeared amicable, with both sharing custody and neither being awarded spousal or child support. She's chronicled her journey across her social media channels and in interviews. While an exact cause of split has yet to be revealed, Mowry hinted they simply grew apart. And now she's ready to show her fans that life after divorce is just as great, maybe even better, despite the unknown. She confirmed her new show in an Instagram post after news hit the net.

The show, titled Tia Mowry: My Next Chapter, will air on We tv and stream on its sister platform, ALLBLK. She previously starred in the Style Network reality series Tia & Tamera alongside her twin. The show was canceled after three seasons.

"Recently divorced, for the first time in my life, I am truly experiencing what life is like on my own both personally and professionally," Mowry wrote in an Instagram post. She added later: "I'm ready to date, take my multiple businesses to the next level, and discover what makes me happy. With this exciting new chapter comes profound changes and adjustments to the roles I play in my everyday life and my next act."

When speaking with PopCulture.com in 2022, Mowry noted that she'd return to reality television if the project was something positive and uplifting. "if it's coming from an inspiring place and women empowerment and showing people how your dreams can come true if you focus and if you really work hard and also showing that healthy family dynamic, totally. Never say never," she said.