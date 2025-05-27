Robert Irwin Adjusting to ‘Terrifying’ Cultural Change as He Preps for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Robert Irwin was in for a culture shock when he moved from Australia to the U.S. to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars!

A month after the conservationist son of Steve Irwin was announced as the first celebrity contestant on Season 34 of the ABC dance competition, he shared a hilarious update about one of the more “terrifying” aspects of life in the U.S.

“Hey America.. why’d you put the steering wheel on the wrong side? And do fake glasses make it look like I know what I’m doing?” wrote Robert on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of him wearing non-prescription glasses while sitting in the driver’s seat of an American car.

Added the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star, who is used to the steering wheel being on the right-hand side of a car, “Driving here is terrifying.”

Robert’s worries will soon shift to remembering his dance moves as he competes on Dancing With the Stars Season 34, following in the footsteps of sister Bindi Irwin, who took home the Mirrorball Trophy during Season 21 alongside pro partner Derek Hough.

“It’s official, I’m heading to Hollywood for Dancing With The Stars Season 34,” Robert wrote on Instagram when he was announced as the first celebrity competitor of the season. (Alix Earle has since been announced as another celebrity dancer). “This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid watching my sister’s incredible journey on the show back in 2016. I cannot believe it is about to become a reality. So grateful.”

Bindi is her brother’s biggest fan, writing in a supportive Instagram post on April 22 that she was positive Robert would “absolutely shine in the ballroom.”

“I wish I could express the magnitude of how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved. Can’t wait to cheer you on each week as you inspire so many with your strength, kindness and determination,” she wrote. “Here’s to an extraordinary journey ahead. Ps. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years since I won @dancingwiththestars with the most remarkable human being, @derekhough. …So excited to be back in the ballroom celebrating my brother.”