'The Voice' Star Postpones Wedding Due to Hurricane Ian

Country stars Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan made the tough decision to postpone their wedding, sending the best to their friends in Florida after Hurricane Ian ruined the plan. Allen is currently a contestant on The Voice and it would seem the couple may have planned their Fort Myers, Florida wedding to coincide with the appearance.

The couple had initially waited until Thursday to make their decision, assessing the forecast and the damage the storm left behind. After the storm left Florida reeling, the couple made the tough choice to postpone.

"First and foremost, please if you would, send down prayers and love to Fort Myers Beach," Allen said in the Instagram video. "All the people down there are like a second family to us. Obviously, we were supposed to get married this weekend, but that is the least of our concerns. We are heartbroken for everyone that is losing their homes and their businesses right now."

Allen made clear that the couple will reschedule when the time is right, promising to inform guests when the decision is made. "We're gonna find another date in the future, but please if you would, please have everyone down, especially in Fort Myers Beach, have them on your hearts and your minds today," Allen added.

Hurricane Ian was dubbed "a 500-year flood event" by Florida officials, with fears that the death toll could reach the hundreds. "I think you'll have more clarity about that in the next day or so as they're able to go to those locations and determine whether people need services or are able to be rescued," Gov. Ron Desantis said. "That number put out by Lee is basically an estimate that these people were calling, the water was rising on their home and they may not have ended up getting through."

Despite the terrible situation and tough decision, Allen and Morgan seem content with waiting. Allen is also finding plenty of success already on The Voice. His emotional backstory, including the loss of his mother to Alzheimer's, was enough to bring the star coaches on the show to tears. Especially Gwen Stefani, after she ended up being chosen as Allen's coach. While it was a mini-betrayal to Blake Shelton, it's likely going to be fine in the end.