Hurricane Ian: TV Channels Send Reporters out in Storm, But Viewers Don't Know If It's Worth the Risk

By Stephanie Downs

Hurricane Ian has hit landfall in the United States. As a result, weather reporters are out in the trenches and providing updates on the increasingly worrisome conditions. But, based on the responses to some of the news coverage, viewers aren't sure that it's worth it for the reporters to take that risk. 

As WESH News reported, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) has already cautioned that Hurricane Ian could pose life-threatening problems for residents in the state. The organization warned that "conditions will deteriorate" on Wednesday night. The NWS also said, "The threat of significant to catastrophic flooding is expected to develop tonight and into Thursday for areas from North Osceola and North Brevard, including metro Orlando. Flooding can be especially dangerous at night."

Despite the fact that Hurricane Ian has been deemed a life-threatening storm, several reporters have ventured out into the elements in order to chronicle what's going down. However, Twitter users are currently worried for their safety.

Has To Stop

As this Twitter user showcased, reporters could barely stand up against the dangerous elements. They don't want them to have to report directly from the scene if it's such a dire situation.

prevnext

Stressed

It's stressful just to watch these reporters brave Hurricane Ian. Clearly, they're not on board with live, on the scene coverage of the storm.

prevnext

Scary

Clearly, Hurricane Ian isn't a simple storm. Twitter users are worried for the reporters who are out in the middle of it all.

prevnext

Can't Believe It

As this individual wrote, they can't understand why the reporters are out in a storm anyway. It's a good question.

prevnext

The Point?

Another Twitter user can't believe that reporters risk their lives out in such major storms. They suggested simply putting a stationary camera outside to catch the action.

prevnext

Terrifying

The news coverage puts into perspective how dire the storm is. Hurricane Ian should be taken seriously.

prevnext
0comments

Brave

While many can't believe that the reporters are out on the scene, others are applauding them for their coverage. As this individual wrote, meteorologist Jim Cantore is a "force of nature" for braving the outdoors.

prev
Start the Conversation

of