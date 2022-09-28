Hurricane Ian: TV Channels Send Reporters out in Storm, But Viewers Don't Know If It's Worth the Risk
Hurricane Ian has hit landfall in the United States. As a result, weather reporters are out in the trenches and providing updates on the increasingly worrisome conditions. But, based on the responses to some of the news coverage, viewers aren't sure that it's worth it for the reporters to take that risk.
As WESH News reported, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) has already cautioned that Hurricane Ian could pose life-threatening problems for residents in the state. The organization warned that "conditions will deteriorate" on Wednesday night. The NWS also said, "The threat of significant to catastrophic flooding is expected to develop tonight and into Thursday for areas from North Osceola and North Brevard, including metro Orlando. Flooding can be especially dangerous at night."
Despite the fact that Hurricane Ian has been deemed a life-threatening storm, several reporters have ventured out into the elements in order to chronicle what's going down. However, Twitter users are currently worried for their safety.
Has To Stop
The Weather Channel has to stop sending reporters to report on Hurricanes pic.twitter.com/hiDo887qXV— Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 28, 2022
As this Twitter user showcased, reporters could barely stand up against the dangerous elements. They don't want them to have to report directly from the scene if it's such a dire situation.prevnext
Stressed
He is all of us. @JimCantore YOU'RE STRESSING ME OUT! https://t.co/mcKFgDsXSE— Don't wash your pits in the river of Sacred Tears (@MaestraOogway) September 28, 2022
It's stressful just to watch these reporters brave Hurricane Ian. Clearly, they're not on board with live, on the scene coverage of the storm.prevnext
Scary
This thing has cried to kill Jim twice https://t.co/w9SkGeCooQ— xxWeather_Nerdxx (@WXGeek3) September 28, 2022
Clearly, Hurricane Ian isn't a simple storm. Twitter users are worried for the reporters who are out in the middle of it all.prevnext
Can't Believe It
I will never understand making ppl tell news in active hurricane weather??? https://t.co/2E8S6FwhWa— tiffany🤕 (@BahamaCocoa_) September 28, 2022
As this individual wrote, they can't understand why the reporters are out in a storm anyway. It's a good question.prevnext
The Point?
What’s the point of this. Stick a camera there and not have people risking their lives. What do I know https://t.co/5xds2fOWyM— Megan Kirby (@mkirby412) September 28, 2022
Another Twitter user can't believe that reporters risk their lives out in such major storms. They suggested simply putting a stationary camera outside to catch the action.prevnext
Terrifying
my hometown is in shambles 🫠 https://t.co/WXEkSTH5zT— Kim 🪴💛 (@KDorrelus) September 28, 2022
The news coverage puts into perspective how dire the storm is. Hurricane Ian should be taken seriously.prevnext
Brave
@JimCantore you are a Force of Nature, my friend.
Be safe!#hurricaneian https://t.co/a4cBPqeHw0— Joshua Grossberg (@j_grossberg) September 28, 2022
While many can't believe that the reporters are out on the scene, others are applauding them for their coverage. As this individual wrote, meteorologist Jim Cantore is a "force of nature" for braving the outdoors.prev