Hurricane Ian: TV Channels Send Reporters out in Storm, But Viewers Don't Know If It's Worth the Risk

Hurricane Ian has hit landfall in the United States. As a result, weather reporters are out in the trenches and providing updates on the increasingly worrisome conditions. But, based on the responses to some of the news coverage, viewers aren't sure that it's worth it for the reporters to take that risk.

As WESH News reported, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) has already cautioned that Hurricane Ian could pose life-threatening problems for residents in the state. The organization warned that "conditions will deteriorate" on Wednesday night. The NWS also said, "The threat of significant to catastrophic flooding is expected to develop tonight and into Thursday for areas from North Osceola and North Brevard, including metro Orlando. Flooding can be especially dangerous at night."

Despite the fact that Hurricane Ian has been deemed a life-threatening storm, several reporters have ventured out into the elements in order to chronicle what's going down. However, Twitter users are currently worried for their safety.