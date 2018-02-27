‘The Voice’ Unveils Season 14’s Big Twist

The Voice has revealed a new twist to the show’s format: a block button.

Season 14’s blind audition process is shaken up by the introduction of the new tool, which coaches can use to prevent another coach from getting a contestant.

The block button can be used once by each coach. When they press it, a singer can not choose a coach’s team no matter how much they want to.

It did not take long for the button to be used by a coach. During the first performance of the night, Blake Shelton used it on Adam Levine to knock him out of contention.

This was a somewhat wise move because the singer, Britton Buchanan, admitted that he has watched one of Levine’s performances countless times.

However, Buchanan ended up choosing the third coach who spun their chair around for him, Alicia Keys. This means that Shelton basically wasted his block usage. While it did prevent the Maroon 5 vocalist from getting Buchanan, Shelton walked away empty-handed.

Fans of the show were intrigued by the twist at first, with some saying the button would be a “game-changer.”

However, many soon decided that the twist was a bad idea. A lot of viewers thought the blocks were only detrimental to contestants.

“This blocked button is bad for the contestants, right?” fan Kelsey Laager‏ wrote. “Why would The Voice want to reduce the options for the contestant?”

Viewer Margaret Adelle added, “Imagine being a singer desperate to get picked by a certain coach and they actually turn for you… and then they get blocked.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

