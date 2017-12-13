‘The Voice’ Finalists Revealed

The four finalists for The Voice‘s 13th season were announced tonight. Two members of Blake Shelton’s team advanced.

Addison Agen from Team Adam, Chloe Kohanski from Team Blake, Brooke Simpson from Team Miley and Red Marlow from Team Blake all made it to the finals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marlow, Adam Cunningham and Noah Max were the final three singers, chosen by viewers at home.

Agen was the first singer to make it to the finals. Her fans were really excited to see her make it.

“So proud of @AddisonAgen. Way to represent Fort Wayne, girl! Making us proud back home,” one fan wrote.

So proud of @AddisonAgen. Way to represent Fort Wayne, girl! Making us proud back home! ❤️ #TheVoice — Taylor (@tbuckx) December 13, 2017



However, others were critical of Agen making it this far.

It ain’t about the voice I guess. Final 4 should at least have either @keisharenee or @DavonFleming alongside @AddisonAgen and @brookesimpson — #MindofaChampion (@TheAuthor122) December 13, 2017



Well guess it’s anybody now based on twitter. Never liked this part Saving 4th person. Should be based on votes — Peggy (@Pegredd) December 13, 2017

Kohanski’s fans were happy to see her make it this far.

Congrats #ChloeKohanski I told you girl. Just one step for you to win your damn crown my rock queen 🌟🏆 — Sandra Crespo (@SandraC30659400) December 13, 2017



Of course @ChloeKohanski was the first to make it to the finals! She’s the best to ever be on this show ❤️❤️ #TheVoice #ChloeKohanski — Amber Blackman (@AmberBlackman11) December 13, 2017

Simpson also has her own fans, who are hoping she comes out as the victor.

So glad #BrookeSimpson is in finals but can’t believe #Noah is in the bottom — Shadowofbeauty (@shadowofbeauty) December 13, 2017



Congratlations #BrookeSimpson

On making it to the finales #TeamMiley — Proud 2 Be American (@PraiseTheLord88) December 13, 2017

After Marlow was chosen as the final finalist, his fans were jumping for joy.

The next episode of The Voice airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.