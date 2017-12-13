Reality

‘The Voice’ Finalists Revealed

The four finalists for The Voice‘s 13th season were announced tonight. Two members of Blake Shelton’s team advanced.

Addison Agen from Team Adam, Chloe Kohanski from Team Blake, Brooke Simpson from Team Miley and Red Marlow from Team Blake all made it to the finals.

Marlow, Adam Cunningham and Noah Max were the final three singers, chosen by viewers at home.

Agen was the first singer to make it to the finals. Her fans were really excited to see her make it.

“So proud of @AddisonAgen. Way to represent Fort Wayne, girl! Making us proud back home,” one fan wrote.

However, others were critical of Agen making it this far.

Kohanski’s fans were happy to see her make it this far.

Simpson also has her own fans, who are hoping she comes out as the victor.

After Marlow was chosen as the final finalist, his fans were jumping for joy.

The next episode of The Voice airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

