‘The Voice’: Here’s How Much Money All the Coaches Reportedly Make

Have you ever wondered how much money celebrity coaches make on The Voice? The NBC singing competition has brought in some major household names over the years, like Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera over the years.

If you’d expect the network to shell out some serious dough for its coaches… you’d be exactly correct. Some make more than others, but pretty much every coach rakes in the big bucks for sharing their industry expertise and helping shape the next generation of singers.

Continue ahead to see how much money The Voice coaches make.

Blake Shelton: more than $13 million

The country music superstar has been on the show since day one, and his record shows it. Shelton has won the competition five separate times with Jermaine Paul, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Craig Wayne Boyd and Sundance Head, which makes him a desirable mentor for prospective contestants.

Plus, he’s a huge hit with viewers at home. The Wrap reports that he makes $13 million per season on The Voice in 2016. However, it’s been reported that he’s upped his contract since then due to his chemistry with girlfriend and fellow judge Gwen Stefani.

“[Blake and Gwen] are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera,” a production source revealed to Radar Online. “The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past.”

Gwen Stefani: more than $10 million

Stefani joined the coaching staff on The Voice during season 7 and has proved herself a fan favorite ever since. According to Feel Guide, she was paid $10 million for her first season on the show in 2014.

Not only was Stefani a household name from her No Doubt and her solo days, but fans were also anticipating new music from the singer and mom when she first signed on with The Voice. Since then, she’s reported to be one of the highest-paid coaches on the show — and that negotiation with Shelton didn’t hurt, either.

Adam Levine: $13 million

Like Shelton, the Maroon 5 singer has been around since season one. While he doesn’t have quite as many wins as Shelton under his belt, he still has an impressive three successful seasons. Plus, his friendly rivalry with Shelton proves to be a fun side story for the show.

According to The Wrap, Levine clocks in his salary at $13 million per season — not bad for a musician who continues to make new music, tour and even act in various TV shows.

Christina Aguilera: $17 million

Having been a coach on The Voice for six of the series’ 12 seasons, Aguilera’s powerhouse vocals have long attracted powerful female singers. In season three alone, she reportedly made $17 million — but because she is frequently replaced and has only won once, that number has since dwindled. In season five, she was reportedly paid $12.5 million, pulling her below Shelton and Levine.

Miley Cyrus: $13 million

In an attempt to likely bring in younger fans, Cyrus was a fresh face in season 11 alongside Alicia Keys, when she made $13 million, according to Money Nation. Cyrus’ star power (hello, dad Billy Ray Cyrus godmother Dolly Parton) and diverse musical background likely helped out with that big paycheck — as well as her slightly controversial nature.

Alicia Keys: $8 million

Keys made her debut on The Voice in season 11. A 15-time Grammy winner and iconic musician, Keys reportedly made $8 million for her first season — reportedly typical for a coach’s first year. Her independent girl power will only be an attraction for future contestants, allowing the singer to expand her role and salary on the show.

Shakira: $12 million

That $12 million figure may be shocking for fans of The Voice who remember that Shakira appeared on only two seasons of the show, but her net worth of $200 million likely figured into her salary negotiations.

The Colombian singer’s unique musicality allowed her to coach contestants into captivating stage presences and use their voices in unique ways, but she only lasted for seasons four and six.

Usher: $7 million

Like Shakira, the R&B singer appeared on only seasons four and six of The Voice, but was unable to swing quite as high a salary as her. Instead, Usher raked in $7 million per season and used his unique voice and dancing skills to coach his way to a victory in season six.

Pharrell Williams: $8 million

The Oscar-nominated singer (“Happy,” Despicable Me) joined The Voice from seasons seven to ten. Despite winning the season in season eight with Sawyer Fredericks, Pharrell’s reported salary is less than other winning judges, at $8 million.

CeeLo Green: $6.5 million

An original coach on the show, the singer and producer left after season five because “it easily and quickly became a job,” according to ABC News.

Before he left, he was reportedly making the least amount of money on the show at $2 million before getting a raise in 2013 to $6.5 million.