‘The Voice’ Ratings Revealed Amid Gwen Stefani Exit Announcement

Fans may still be reeling following the announcement that Gwen Stefani will not be returning as a coach in Season 18 of The Voice, but that isn’t stopping them from tuning into new episodes of the NBC singing competition. As the contestants lined up to belt out their vocals during this week’s round of competitions, ratings for Tuesday night’s episode mostly held steady over the previous week.

According to TV By the Numbers, a total of 7.59 million viewers tuned in to watch, earning the third most-watched programming for the night just behind CBS’ NCIS (10.61 million viewers) and FBI (8.7 million viewers). Slipping down 0.2 from its previous week, the competition nabbed a 1.3 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, making it among the top two shows among adults 18-49.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meanwhile, NBC’s This Is Us scored 6.7 million viewers and a 1.5 rating while New Amsterdam nabbed a 0.8 and 4.98 million viewers.

When all was said and done, The Voice‘s stellar ratings helped carry NBC to a win for the night with a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49, beating out CBS (0.9), Fox (0.8), ABC (0.7), Telemundo and Univision (tied for 0.5), and The CW (0.4).

The steady ratings for the series comes just a week after NBC announced that Stefani’s tenure on the singing competition would be coming to an end following the 17th season. In her place, Nick Jonas will join Blake Shelton and returning judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend in the show’s upcoming Season 18 set for 2020.

Although an official reasoning for her departure was not given, it is believed to be due to the show’s usual process of rotating coaches each season, allowing some of the big-name stars to continue maintaining their music careers. As Jonas, Shelton, Clarkson, and Legend begin return to TV screens for the airing of The Voice‘s spring cycle, the No Doubt frontwoman will be busy in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she will resume the final dates of her Just a Girl residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in February and May 2020.

The shake up isn’t entirely that surprising as Stefani has never served as a coach for consecutive season. First joining the series as a coach in Season 7, the singer left before returning for Season 9 and later for 12. She was announced as a coach for Season 17 earlier this year after Adam Levine announced he was leaving the show following 16 seasons.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.