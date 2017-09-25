When and Where to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season Premiere

After a long summer and the swapping out of a couple of judges, The Voice is finally set to return tonight. The Emmy-winning reality competition program will premiere its new season at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The premiere will kick off the next round of blind auditions, where judges have the opportunity to turn around and choose a singer if they’re impressed. Throughout this first week, each judge will need to build their team to compete for the title of champion.

Speaking of judges, this season will see a couple of new faces sitting in those big red chairs. Replacing Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani are Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus. Both Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will be returning.

The new episode will air on NBC, as usual, and watching live through a cable subscription will be the best way to view the show. However, if you’ve cut cords and don’t have traditional cable, there ae a view ways to check it out. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow.

Most cable streaming services don’t have local channels, so you probably won’t be able to see it until Tuesday morning. However, most on-demand services will have the episode available.