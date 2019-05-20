‘The Voice of Ireland’ Star Andrew Mann Dies Months After Sudden Death of Girlfriend Alli MacDonnell

Former The Voice of Ireland star Andrew Mann died suddenly on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The singer had previously been in a relationship with model Alli MacDonnell who died suddenly earlier this year. They were the parents of 2-year-old daughter, Siena Rose, The Sun reports.

Mann rose to prominence after starring on the second series of The Voice of Ireland, and is most known fo this 2014 song “Be Mine.”

I just got the shocking news that my friend and fellow musician Andrew Mann has passed.

Another beautiful soul lost needlessly.

Life can get so very complicated so quickly. I’ve known Andrew for many years as a musician but in recent years we’ve really b… https://t.co/lNysBOrKJp pic.twitter.com/4FfSUnIpK7 — KAV (@Keywest_Kav) May 18, 2019

Keywest singer Andy Kavanaugh wrote, “I just got the shocking news that my friend and fellow musician Andrew Mann has passed. Another beautiful soul lost needlessly. Life can get so very complicated so quickly. I’ve known Andrew for many years as a musician but in recent years we’ve really become good friends. He was a gentle, positive person and I loved being around him. This has definitely hit me very hard. If you have a minute go watch him sing.”

Friend and food author Oliver McCabe also mourned Mann’s death. “I’ve just heard the very sad news our talented handsome pal Irish musician Andrew Mann passed away yesterday,” McCabe wrote. “Deeply saddened & shocked by this news as I had the pleasure to get to know him recently. My sincere condolences to his fans friends & family.”

Hi All ❤️ I’ve just heard the very sad news our talented handsome pal Irish musician Andrew Mann passed away yesterday. Deeply saddened & shocked by this news as I had the pleasure to get to know him recently. My sincere condolences to his fans friends & family. RIP Andrew ❤️ Ol pic.twitter.com/PfQWXtKZq7 — Oliver McCabe (@OlMcCabe) May 19, 2019

Music producer Dean Sherry wrote on Twitter that he was “very saddened” to learn the news of “such a talented Irish guy.”

“I worked with him on a small music project a couple of years back. Such a great guy to be around – very shocked,” Sherry wrote.

Mann was previously a finalist to represent Ireland in the Eurovision song contest.

In addition to 2-year-old Siena Rose, who MacDonnell shared with Mann, The Independent reports that MacDonnell was also mom to three other children: Alex, 17, Sara, 15, and Harry, 9.

This story is developing.