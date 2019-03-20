‘The Voice’ Not Airing Tonight, ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Taking Over Tuesday Night Time Slot

The Voice fans will be getting a little less airtime from now on.

The beloved NBC singing competition series will not air a new episode Tuesday night, with a new episode of Ellen’s Game of Games airing in its place before a new episode of This Is Us at 9 p.m. ET.

The change comes as The Voice will stick to a one-night-per-week schedule this season, except for some special episodes airing in upcoming weeks.

On March 18, The Voice will return with Part 6 of the Blind Auditions — featuring coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — and will then air a “Best of the Blinds” special on Wednesday, March 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

“The Voice Takes A Look Back On The Best of the Blinds – Relive the best moments from the season so far during this original jam-packed special chronicling the journey of the contestants from the blind auditions to next week’s Battles,” the description for the special episode, released by NBC, reads.

The schedule change comes as the reality competition show continues to dominate in the ratings on Monday nights. The series tied with The Big Bang Theory and The Bachelor for the No. 1 spot in the demo with a 2.1 rating. The Tuesday night episode of the singing show followed closely behind with a 1.9.

The last episode left fans with an extra dose of romance after featuring a surprise proposal during the blind auditions.

Chicago native Denton Arnell opened up about his girlfriend, Tiffany, during his performance. After singing “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” Arnell brought his girlfriend out to the stage and popped the question in front of the coaches.

“So, I figured since you gave me a ‘Yes,’” Arnell said as he pointed to Legend, before turning to Tiffany, “I want to see if Tiffany will be a ‘Yes’ too.”

Will the show’s schedule lead to more hilarious tweets from John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen? The model previously made comments on social media about The Voice’s confusing schedule back when the season first started in February.

“Me realizing the voice is on randomly twice a week for two hours then once a week for one hour,” she wrote including a GIF of herself.

me realizing the voice is on randomly twice a week for two hours then once a week for one hour pic.twitter.com/rhsgYEV8Pc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2019

“Wait there’s another episode we just had one. What is this schedule and why doesn’t anyone tell me,” she wrote in another message.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.