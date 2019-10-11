‘The Voice’: Meet Gwen Stefani’s Team for Her Possible Last Season Coaching

Gwen Stefani is leaving The Voice before Season 18 kicks off, but she still has to finish the ongoing 17th season. She has 11 singers, all vying to become the show’s newest champion. If one of them can win, he or she will be the first Stefani-coached singer to win The Voice.

Back on Monday, NBC announced Stefani would not be returning to the show early next year and will be replaced by Nick Jonas. Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson will be coming back though.

After finishing up this season, Stefani will head back to Las Vegas to continue her residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. She will perform her Just a Girl show when The Voice‘s spring season usually airs.

Stefani previously worked as a judge on The Voice in Seasons 9 and 12, and was a part-time advisor in Seasons 8 and 10. She was brought back to the show for Season 17 after Adam Levine left.

Scroll on to meet Stefani’s remaining singers. You can catch them perform in new episodes of The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Brennen Henson

Brennan Henson is a 20-year-old singer from Flint, Michigan who is now based in Nashville. He did not think joining the music business was realistic, but his father pushed him to follow his dreams. He joined a band in church and won a talent show in high school. He moved to Nashville just a few months before trying out for The Voice.

Calvin Lockett

Calvin Lockett, 25, is from Nashville, but now lives in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. He grew up singing in church and decided to pursue a music career after he got a solo spot in a school play at 13. He began working with artists similar to his style, but decided to leave his hometown for a new start in North Carolina.

Elise Azkoul

Elise Askoul, 28, was raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She has had a desire to perform from a young age and studied music at Wheaton College in Chicago. She is now a vocal coach, singer and voice actor based in Atlanta, where she lives with her husband. Like others on the show, she is hoping The Voice can take her career to a new level.

Jake HaldenVang

Jake HaldenVang, 24, was inspired to learn guitar from his father, a rock musician. He grew up in Temecula Valley, California and used lemonade stand profits to buy his first guitar. He was in a blues-rock band with his father at age 13 and started a career as a solo artists at 16. He now lives in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

James Violet

James Violet, 20, is a multi-instrumentalist who learned saxophone, ukulele, guitar, clarinet and piano. He started a band with a friend, playing covers and thought of music as a hobby. The Utah native lives in Salt Lake City, where he is studying business marketing.

Jessie Lawrence

Jessie Lawrence, 31, survived a difficult childhood in Newark, New Jersey and felt no one cared about his dreams to sing. He studied at a performing arts high school, but still lived in a group home until he was 18. After graduating, he performed at the historic Apollo Theater and even got some interests from managers. Unfortunately, he was never signed and he became homeless. Lawrence got back on his feet and is now a commercial painter.

Kiara Brown

Las Vegas native Kiara Brown, 21, has been performing since she was 11 years old. She has long dreamed of using music to change people’s lives and performed at the White House two years ago. The October 2017 Las Vegas shooting also inspired her to write the song “58 Stars,” which she performed at a tribute concert.

Kyndal Inskeep

Kyndal Inskeep, 22, had a tough time growing up in Indianapolis. She felt like she did not fit in her own family, but found a new one as a performer. She wrote he first song at 8 years old and was performing for money by the time she was 13. At 19, she moved to Nashville, and has finally found a home.

Myracle Holloway

Myracle Holloway, 44, is a Los Angeles resident who has been singing since she joined a children’s choir at age 7. During high school, she was discovered by Earth, Wind & Fire’s Philip Bailey, who took her on his tour. Sadly, her struggles with emotional trauma from abuse took her off the road to success. After fighting substance abuse, she decided to seek therapy. Holloway spent time in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is hoping The Voice gives her another shot at musical stardom.

Rose Short

Rose Short, 34, began singing at 5 years old in Germany, where her father was stationed. Her family moved to Texas, where she sang in choir and theater. She took a job at a male maximum-security prison, where she spent eight years earning money before quitting. She is now a full-time musician, writing and performing her own music, and hopes to reach a wider audience on The Voice.

Royce Lovett

Tallahassee, Florida native Royce Lovett, 30, stated singing at his mother’s church. He is a selt-taught guitar player and had his first paid gig in 11th grade. He is married and has two children, but continued to play music. Royce is hoping to find success on The Voice to show his children that you can follow your dreams.