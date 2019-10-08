‘The Voice’: Kevin Jonas Played Coy About Brother Nick’s Coaching News Just Hours Before Reveal

Just hours before Nick Jonas announced he would be joining The Voice as a coach in Season 18, brother Kevin Jonas was teasing fans over his insider scoop. Ahead of Monday’s big reveal, Nick shared cryptically on Twitter that he had “big news” coming soon, with Kevin sending fans into even more of a flurry as he added on alongside a zipped lip emoji, “I know what it is.”

I know what it is 😎🤐 https://t.co/J8gYj6of7z — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) October 7, 2019

Later Monday, Nick officially announced he would be joining Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the upcoming Season 18 following Gwen Stefani’s exit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family,” he said. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

His fellow judges had a message for him as well, which they shared in a clip of the new Ellen DeGeneres Show episode.

“Nick Jonas! How you doing, buddy?” Shelton said in the clip. “I heard that you’re going to be a new coach on The Voice and I wanted to, first of all, say congratulations, I guess. But second of all, I wanted to voice some concerns that I have. I’m going to have to look through the rules because this is my TV show. I’m not even sure if you’re old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I’m certain that you’re going to get your butt kicked buddy.”

Clarkson, meanwhile, was looking to possibly join forces with the Jonas Brothers star: “Kelly here! I just want to say congratulations,” she said. “I do definitely feel like the two Texans should maybe team up and form an alliance. I’m just saying.”

Legend was also looking for a partnership when it comes to taking down Shelton. “Nick Jonas! It’s John Legend, your new co-worker,” he said. “Welcome to The Voice. Our mission is to destroy Blake Shelton. We have to form an alliance — me, you, Kelly. We team up, we beat Blake, nothing else matters. Deal? See you soon.”

Seeing all the excitement around his season, Nick responded, “I am so excited about this. You’re basically the first people I’ve told, so thank you for being a part of this special moment for me. Just to be clear, Blake, I’m going to kick your a—. I think Kelly’s point about forming an alliance might make sense, and John, I love you, but we need a side conversation to figure some things out.”

Photo credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy