‘The Voice’ Judges Blasted for Blocking John Legend 3 Times Already

The Voice’s block ability is stirring up trouble yet again, and this time, John Legend was its latest victim.

In the first two episodes of Season 16, the “Green Light” singer has been blocked three times, meaning a singer was forbidden from choosing his team that round. Even if Legend was their dream choice, the blocks by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine made it impossible for that to happen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This led to some major complaints from viewers, who think the contestants’ wishes should be prioritized over what the coaches want.

This artist really wanted to work with John Legend and Blake blocked him. That’s why i dont like the block #thevoice — Courtney (@_XoxoCourt) February 26, 2019

the block button on the voice is pretty shitty. many contestants go on the show with a mentor in mind and you’re taking away from them having an overall great experience by stopping them from choosing their fave. — 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦 (@nightcontrols) February 26, 2019

“This artist really wanted to work with John Legend and Blake blocked him. That’s why I don’t like the block,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer wrote, “The block button on the voice is pretty s—y. many contestants go on the show with a mentor in mind and you’re taking away from them having an overall great experience by stopping them from choosing their fave.”

Despite the heat from fans, the coaches did not seem to care. Clarkson even doubled down on the tactic via a Tuesday night tweet.

.@JohnLegend, I’m sorry. But take the block as a compliment! I’m threatened by the #EGOT reality #VoicePremiere — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) February 26, 2019

“John Legend, I’m sorry. But take the block as a compliment!” Clarkson wrote. “I’m threatened by the #EGOT reality.”

However, Legend did get a bit of revenge on Tuesday night’s episode. Legend decided to bust out his block on Levine, preventing the Maroon 5 singer from grabbing one of his favorite contestants so far.

After the moment aired, Legend took a second to gloat on Twitter.

Revenge is a dish best served cold. That was Instant Replay worthy. Check the tapes, I got him, people! @adamlevine #VoicePremiere — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 27, 2019

“Revenge is a dish best served cold,” Legend wrote. “That was Instant Replay worthy. Check the tapes, I got him, people!”

The Voice fans were ecstatic that the newest coach got to turn things around after being ganged up on, and they congratulated him via social media.

“John Legend that was the best block in The Voice history!” one fan wrote. “Adam Levine deserves that after last season! Good luck, Team John.”

Another viewer added, “Sorry Adam but John did pull off the ultimate block on that one.”

Sorry Adam but John did pull off the ultimate block on that one. pic.twitter.com/tl7wOjLgqP — Kevin Eagles (@keagles75) February 27, 2019

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Trae Patton/NBC