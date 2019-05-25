‘The Voice’: Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Adam Levine’s Sudden Exit

Former The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson wished Adam Levine the best as he plans to follow her out the franchise’s revolving door.

“There will never. Be another you that’s for sure ! You are madly loved and truly missed ! Love u Adam,” the former American Idol contestant and Oscar-winner wrote on Levine’s Instagram post about his decision.

On Friday, The Voice host Carson Daly announced on the Today Show that Levine would not be back for The Voice Season 17, and would be replaced by Gwen Stefani. Levine later commented on his decision with a lengthy Instagram post, thanking almost everyone involved in the show.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark,” Levine wrote on Instagram, alongside the Rolling Stone cover on The Voice‘s first season. “We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘There’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

Levine also thanked the other coaches he worked with, including his long-time “frenemy” Blake Shelton.

Hudson first joined The Voice family in Season 3 as an adviser, and later returned in Season 13 as a judge. She came back doe Season 15 before leaving to join The Voice U.K. After three seasons on that version across the Atlantic, Hudson announced plans to leave the series earlier this month.

Hudson was not the only Voice coach to react to Friday’s surprising news. Kelly Clarkson told fans it will be weird to be on Seaosn 17 without the Maroon 5 frontman.

“Found out last night about [Adam Levine] leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there [eyes emoji] To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal,” Clarkson tweeted.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around [Adam Levine] not being at [The Voice] anymore,” Shelton tweeted. “After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.”

The reasons behind Levine’s sudden departure is still under speculation. Sources told TVLine he was not happy with the way Season 16 unfolded, as rule changes made it possible for his entire team of singers to get eliminated before the later rounds. NBC executives were also reportedly not happy with his lack of enthusiasm at the network’s upfront presentation in New York last week.

The Voice returns on NBC in the fall.

Photo credit: NBC