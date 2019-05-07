Jennifer Hudson Quits ‘The Voice’ UK After 3 Seasons

Jennifer Hudson, Oscar and Grammy winner, has officially quit The Voice one season after departing the U.S. version of the reality competition.

Despite leaving the NBC reality series after Season 15, Jennifer Hudson still maintained a spot on the coaches panel for the U.K. edition of the show. However, The Sun reports her tenure there is now also over.

“Jennifer has absolutely loved her time on The Voice but she’s decided not to return,” a source told the outlet. “It wasn’t an easy decision. She would love to continue doing the show. But she has a lot on and something had to give.”

The “Spotlight” singer had previously alluded to a possible exit during a March interview with the Radio Times.

“You know, I am an actress as well. It’s kind of going into film season for me,” Hudson said. “I was thinking that I truly, truly love this and that’s why I’m three seasons deep in. I want to continue it, but I don’t know that my schedule will allow me to.”

Hudson, who started her career on American Idol, has yet to comment on the departure report. She did post one thing on Instagram, a photo of rocks with inspiration words on them, but it is unclear if it is directly linked to the reported Voice exit.

The departure may have something to with Hudson’s next movie roles, including the feature version of Cats. Hudson is also poised to star in a biopic around late music icon Aretha Franklin. Apparently, Hudson was Franklin’s No. 1 choice for the part.

“Going forward, what will be foremost in my mind is, ‘What would Aretha do here? What would Aretha want here?’” producer Harvey Mason Jr told the Detroit Free Press. “She will always be in the front of my mind as I make decisions on the film. … They (Franklin and Hudson) both sing with a lot of emotion. They both sing with a lot of range and power. It’s really hard to compare anyone with Aretha, though. I think the good thing about Jennifer is that was Aretha’s pick to play her. … There was a lot of discussion about a lot of people, but Aretha was adamant that it be Jennifer.”