‘The Voice’: See Gwen Stefani’s Last Instagram Post Before Announcing Her Exit

Gwen Stefani may be out at The Voice after Season 17, but she’s going to make the good times last while she’s still there. Just a few hours before it was announced Monday night that she would be replaced by Nick Jonas for the upcoming 18th season in 2020, Stefani shared a few Voice-related Instagram posts pertaining to Monday night’s episode.

In one post, she shared a fun reaction GIF of herself in her red chair looking surprised and happy that no other coach was going after an artist she was willing to fight for. “That face you make when you don’t have to fight the other coaches for an artist!” Stefani captioned the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In another, she shared a video of her fellow coach Kelly Clarkson, who couldn’t stop gushing over Stefani and how much her music has influenced her own, especially in the early days of her career. She even referred to herself as a “stage 5 clinger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 7, 2019 at 8:21pm PDT

“OMG luv u @kellyclarkson,” Stefani captioned the re-gram from Clarkson.

The Voice announced the news late Monday night that Stefani, 50, would be replaced by Jonas, 27, in the show’s upcoming Season 18 set for 2020, where he’ll join fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Clarkson and John Legend.

NBC’s president of alternative and reality group, Meredith Ahr, said that Jonas’ successful stint on the network’s songwriting show, Songland, gave the network a clue as to what kind of coach he could be on The Voice.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Ahr said in a statement on Monday. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

Jonas added that he was “so excited” to join The Voice. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

Stefani, who has not made an official statement about the announcement, will continue her streak of never appearing as a full-time coach on consecutive seasons. She coached on Seasons 7, 9 and 12 before returning in Adam Levine’s absence for the ongoing Season 17.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Stefani’s absence has to do with the show’s usual process of rotating coaches each season, in order to allow some of the big-name stars to continue maintaining their music careers. After Season 17, the No Doubt frontwoman reportedly plans to return to Las Vegas, Nevada, to resume the final dates of her Just a Girl residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater in February and May 2020.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.