‘The Voice’ Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Voice’s Season 17 finale is just hours away, and we have all the details on how to fans can watch the big show, including when it airs and what channel to tune into. Part 1 of this season’s finale aired on Monday evening, and ended with each of the final four artists — Katie Kadan, Rose Short, Jake Hoot, and Ricky Duran — having delivered incredible performances. Part 2 of the Season 17 finale will reveal the champion, and airs on NBC at 8 p.m. EST. Viewers who choose to stream rather than watch TV live broadcast may want to look into live TV subscription options that are available from streaming services such as Hulu and Sling.

Many fans of the show have since been tweeting out about their finalists, and wishing them luck, with one person exclaiming, “Good luck and have an awesome show! Soak up every moment! So excited!”

“My three picks are here performing in the finale. This is gonna be exciting!!!” another person said, prompting another fan to reply, “Mine too, but I have been behind the four that are performing since the beginning.”

I don’t see much about reality shows TV shows blah blah blah but I have to say I watch The Voice from day one and this is been the best season these last four finalists wow — Russell (@Russell1961469) December 17, 2019

“ROSE!!!!! VOTE – most versatile singer, her range is unbelievable – something the other finalists don’t have… SHE CAN SING ANYTHING – and the best thing with her range she doesn’t have to scream to do it!” a fourth user tweeted.

“You all rock! I’m thankful that the squeaky younger group has all passed on and the more mature group gets to stay! I’ve waited a long time for this! You are all winners tonight!!” one final fan offered.

@jakehootmusic @KatieKadan @IamRoseShort @IamRickyDuran I have NO IDEA yet who I’m voting for tonight! I didn’t vote for any of you earlier this season & any of you could win! 🎤🎶✌ #TheVoice #VoiceFinale — Marc (*gofundme-URGENT-PINNED THREAD) (@ODedOnRealityTV) December 16, 2019

To add a little icing on the cake, it turns out that the Season 17 finale is the first four-coach finale in seven seasons. Tune in tonight to see if Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, or John Legend becomes the victorious coach this season!