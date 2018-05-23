‘The Voice’ Fans Slam ‘Butchered’ Finale Opening

The Voice finale started out as what fans almost unanimously slammed as a misstep of an opening number during the second half of the finale special Tuesday.

Bringing out contestants old and new from Season 14 of the NBC reality series, the show started off the elimination episode with a rendition of “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins.

But fans on social noted that the song appeared to be a rare mistake for the show, with singers coming in at the wrong time and it being kind of a bizarre song to sing as a group.

They took to Twitter to sound off on the performance.

#thevoice wow they ruined one of the best songs ever. Very poor performance for the opener. — Steven Sprague (@sspraguejr) May 23, 2018

the white bit was hella off rhythm #thevoice — 🌹 (@JokoyaSM) May 23, 2018

This song kinda loses the emotional impact of the lyrics when you have a bunch of people singing it. #TheVoice #VoiceFInale — Richard (@alltvallshade) May 23, 2018

#thevoice #thevoicefinale should never have attempted Air Tonight leave it to Phil Collins not only are they off but they are not coming in at the right time..timing off — trader j (@tradejas) May 23, 2018

If you’re gonna cover In The Air Tonight, at least do the Famous drum lick #TheVoice — Taylor Parks (@tayonradio) May 23, 2018

I’m sorry but Phil Collins should be left alone. They are all amazing singers though! #TheVoice — Amy Babydoll (@AmyBabydollxo) May 23, 2018

Despite the rocky start to the finale, fans were excited to see Britton Buchanan, Kyla Jade, Spensha Baker and Brynn Cartelli give their all in three performances designed to showcase their talent ahead of the nationwide vote.

During the two-day finale, the artists each sang one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach and a debut of their first original single.

Buchanan, who was Team Alicia Keys, decided to sing The Rascals’ 1966 classic “Good Lovin” during Monday’s show. He then took to the stage to perform Avicii’s “Wake Me Up” with Keys and an original song, “Where You Come From.”

Jade, who was on Team Blake Shelton, gave a powerful performance of Joe Cocker’s “With a Little Help from My Friends” on Monday, in addition to Wynonna’s “Only Love” with Shelton and an emotional original song, “The Last Tear.”

Baker was also Team Blake, and performed a duet to Tanya Tucker’s “Tell Me About It” and a solo rendition of Kacey Musgraves’ “Merry Go Round.” She also sang an original song, “Old Soul.”

Cartelli, a Team Kelly Clarkson singer, took the stage on Monday with Clarkson for a classic duet of Crowded House’s 1986 classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over.” She also performed Adele’s hit “Skyfall” and her catchy original song, “Walk My Way.”

