‘The Voice’ Fans React to Season’s Shocking Win

The Voice has Twitter in a tailspin after Brynn Cartelli was crowned the Season 14 winner of the NBC show.

During the finale, Britton Buchanan, Kyla Jade, Spensha Baker and Cartelli all competed to win the 14th season of the NBC reality singing competition. Cartelli was the youngest person to ever compete in the show, let alone win.

Each artist sang one new solo cover, a special duet with their coach and a debut of their first original single during the two-part finale.

Buchanan, who was Team Alicia Keys, sang The Rascals’ 1966 classic “Good Lovin” during Monday’s show, then took to the stage to perform Avicii’s “Wake Me Up” with Keys and an original song, “Where You Come From,” which he wrote in his high school chemistry class.

Jade, who was on Team Blake Shelton, performed Joe Cocker’s “With a Little Help from My Friends” on Monday, in addition to Wynonna’s “Only Love” with Shelton and an emotional original song, “The Last Tear.”

Baker was also Team Blake, and stayed true to her country roots during the finale performances, a duet of Tanya Tucker’s “Tell Me About It” and Kacey Musgraves’ “Merry Go Round.” She also performed an original song, “Old Soul.”

Cartelli, a Team Kelly Clarkson singer, is the youngest contestant in the show’s history. She took the stage on Monday with Clarkson for a classic duet of Crowded House’s 1986 classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over.” She also performed Adele’s hit “Skyfall” and her original song, “Walk My Way.”

When the winner was announced during Tuesday’s portion of the finale, fans immediately took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the outcome.

Many thought that the right contestant had emerged with the title, and celebrated the win.

Others felt their favorite contestant had been robbed, and were devastated by the outcome.

love brynn but it should have been britton #thevoice #BrittonBuchanan — madi (@wintrywhiteside) May 23, 2018

Soooo pretty much America is saying that Brynn is a better singer / vocalist than Kyla . oh ok . #thevoice — Øhmärëëëë (@Ohmaree0296) May 23, 2018

Photo credit: NBC