‘The Voice’ Coach Triggers Major Career Shakeup

Olly Murs is shaking things up in his career, reportedly parting ways with RCA Records after 12 years with his label. The Voice UK coach is now the subject of a “bidding war” with other labels looking to sign him as he prepares to release his much-anticipated seventh album – his first since 2018’s You Know I Know.

“Olly was with RCA for 12 years which is a really long time,” an insider told The Sun. “It felt like it was time to move on and try something new. He had a discussion with them and ultimately decided he wanted to shake things up a bit. He has been in the studio working on music for months now and wants to get it out soon.”

Murs is “really excited” about the next chapter, the source continued and is “raring to get going again” with a new team behind him. “As things stand, loads of labels have expressed their interest and now it’s just a case of finding the best deal which will work for him,” they noted. Murs has had quite the career since coming in second on The X Factor in 2009, going on to host the series as well as serving as a coach on The Voice.

Looking back at his time on Xtra Factor last week, Murs got emotional on The Morning remembering his late co-star Caroline Flack, who died of suicide in 2020. Murs said he had learned so much from the Love Island star while working together, calling her “a pro” and saying he tried to pick up every bit of information he could from her like a “sponge.”

As he became tearful, Murs told hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond that talking about his late friend and co-star was “emotional,” continuing, “She was just phenomenal to work with.” Even though the two might have had had their backstage disagreements at times, the singer said they were always quick to sort things out, saying Flack always made their job seem “so easy.” He added, “She was fantastic.”

