Olly Murs, ‘X-Factor’ and ‘The Voice’ Singer, Blasted for Grabbing Girlfriend’s Hair and Throwing Her Into Pool

Singer Olly Murs, who serves as a coach on the U.K. edition of The Voice and co-hosted The X-Factor, has shocked his fans with a social media video showing him pulling girlfriend Amelia Tank by her hair. The video shows the 35-year-old “Please Don’t Let Me Go” singer dropping Tank into a pool, face-first. The couple have been living together in self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak in the U.K.

The video begins with Murs pulling Tank by her hair as he walks along the side of the pool, while Bazzi’s “Myself” plays in the background. Just as the line “I think I’m losing my mind” ends, the video stops as Murs looks directly into the camera. “It was at this moment he knew he f— up,” a voice is heard saying. Murs then drops Tank into the pool and a scream is heard.

“I think I’m losing my….. #girlfriend,” Murs wrote in the caption. He included a few silly emojis. The singer added the hashtags “she loves me” and “she loves me not.”

Fans were shocked by the clip, which was filmed for a TikTok challenge. “Think I’m most disturbed by the fact you appear to be holding her weight by her hair,” one wrote.

“How is she still with you,” another wrote, along with laughing emojis.

“Can’t wait to watch her get revenge,” one fan chimed. Many others wrote similar comments, as they could not wait to see how Tank would get her revenge.

“Surprised she fell for it [to be honest], I would not trust you with anything,” another wrote.

“Oh my god!!!! I would of killed you!!!!” actress Michelle Keegan wrote, while Lou Teasdale added, “[Oh my God] fuming.”

This was not the first time Murs shared a bizarre video on his Instagram page while in quarantine with Tank. On March 28, he shared a video of himself dancing to loud music while only wearing underwear. Tank was in bed when it was filmed and tried to sleep as Murs jumped around the bedroom and even jumped on the bed.

“Think I’ll be dumped by the end of self isolation,” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “wake up with Murs.”

The following day, he shared a clip of himself farting in Tank’s face. “OK im bored in the house yeh Im in the house,” he wrote, adding “not dumped yet.”

Murs co-hosted The X Factor in 2009 and 2015, and hosted The Xtra Factor live show in 2011 and 2012. He has been a coach on The Voice U.K. since 2018. His most recent album is You Know I Know, released in November 2018. In 2014, he collaborated with Demi Lovato on the hit “Up.” He also worked with Snoop Dogg on the song “Moves.”