'The Voice' Coach Undergoes Major Surgery After Stage Accident

The Voice UK coach Olly Murs is on the mend after undergoing surgery to remove a lodged fragment of bone from the back of his knee after an accident on stage. The "Troublemaker" artist, 37, shared an update with fans Wednesday, opening up about his health from a hospital bed. "Hey everyone. Probably thinking, 'What is going on? Why is Olly in a hospital bed?'," he said. "Well, I've just had surgery on my left leg."

Thanking fans for their "kind messages of support," Murs said it was a "mad 72 hours" since the concert where he hurt himself. "After my second song, a fragment of bone that was in my knee - after I jumped, managed to lodge itself in the back of my knee, which basically shut my leg down and during the gig I was just limping the whole time," the former X Factor star explained.

Murs said he initially thought he had ruptured his ACL, but the bone fragment was a much better diagnosis, as he'll be able to recover and continue on with his touring later this month. "It will be a different gig, I probably won't be running around like I normally do," he said of his upcoming shows. "There might be a stool for me to sit down on but I can't cancel these gigs."

Murs' last concert before undergoing surgery included a moving tribute to his late friend Caroline Flack. The Love Island and X Factor host was found dead in her home last year in what would be ruled a suicide. On July 31, Murs shared a video to Instagram of himself performing a rendition of "Sweet Caroline" along with the enthusiastic crowd. "For you caz!" he captioned the video, adding that the crowd was one of a kind. "Was great to be back on stage again! Loved it and loved you all for coming!"

Flack's fans thought it was a beautiful gesture. "Oh my heart, she would appreciate this more than anything," one person commented on the video. Another added, "This was amazing. She would be so so proud."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.