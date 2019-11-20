‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Shows off Daring New Hairstyle

Gwen Stefani was rocking a bold blonde bob that really got people talking as she celebrated The Voice Top 13 on Monday’s episode of the NBC singing competition, showing off her sartorial chops after taking home the E! People’s Choice Award Fashion Icon Award earlier this month. Pairing the blunt-cut platinum bob with bold bangs, Stefani kept the party going with her tiger-print skirt and semi-sheer top, writing alongside her look on Instagram, “Voice Top 13” alongside a heart and sparkle emoji.

The look elicited a strong reaction from her followers, many of whom praised her for taking her look out of the box.

“Ok. Wow love this look,” one fan wrote. “Keep the bob.”

“Fashion icon indeed,” another added alongside clapping emojis.

Unfortunately for the look’s admirers, Stefani didn’t decide to make it permanent, going back to her long, layered hairstyle the next day, which she paired with a country-inspired pastel pink cut-out dress.

Stefani never shies away from making a bold choice when it comes to her look, which is just what made her the perfect choice for the Fashion Icon Award at last week’s People’s Choice Awards.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this year’s Fashion Icon Award at the E!’s People’s Choice Awards,” Stefani told E! News at the time. “As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.”

“Honestly, it’s bizarre, it’s crazy!,” she continued. “It makes me think back to Anaheim and just looking through Vogue Magazine and thinking, ‘Oh, those girls, that’s not real. I’ll never get my hands on those clothes. I’m just going to go to the thrift store and make my own clothes’…to get to this point where I’m getting an award for fashion, it’s kind of surreal.”

Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty