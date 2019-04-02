‘The Voice’: Brooks & Dunn Surprised to Help Blake Shelton With Rapping Singer

When Brooks & Dunn signed on to help Blake Shelton as special advisers on The Voice during the battle rounds, they did not expect to handle a singer who raps. The Country Music Hall of Famers did their best to help Shelton in a field they were unfamiliar with.

Even Shelton knew it was strange for Kim Cherry and Kendra Checketts to pick him as their coach. When Shelton told Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks that Cherry raps, Brooks looked stunned.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You got the right guys,” Dunn jokingly said.

Shelton picked the song “Here” by Alessia Cara and their first run-through impressed the country legends. They praised them for their original personalities, but each brings a different power to the table.

“You can tell they like singing with each other, they like puttin’ it on each other,” Brooks said. “That song’s getting what it really deserves. A full dose of two women who really know how to do that.”

“But it’s such a close race,” Dunn added. “And the extraneous dynamics are going to define who comes out on top there.”

After the battle, John Legend said the two both had a great performance.

“Imagine me and Brooks & Dunn trying to coach these too,” Shelton said before making his decision. “You have to be talented to do that song. You’ve got to have pocket. You’ve got to have pitch. You’ve got to have personality. To do it right, you’ve got to have all those elements.”

Shelton picked Cherry because “there’s just something about her that I think is infectious.”

However, it was not over for Checketts yet. Adam Levine and Legend both hit their buttons to steal. After the two made their pitches, she picked Levine.

“I thought that Kendra won that battle, so I used my last steal on her,” Levine explained.

Fans at home were excited to see both Checketts and Cherry stay on the show.

So happy Kim & Kendra from #TeamBlake are staying. It’s a win WIN win regardless. They are so good #TheVoice #VoiceBattles @NBCTheVoice — 💖 💙 Uzo 💙 💖 (@wtfjag) April 2, 2019

Kendra/Kim battle performance and dynamic is the definition of women empowerment! #girlpower #thevoice — Sara Camps (@sara_beara12) April 2, 2019

Earlier in the show, Brooks & Dunn gave Dalton Dover and Dexter Roberts useful tips before they performed “Hurricane.” Roberts, a finalist on American Idol Season 13, was picked as the winner of that battle.

Brooks & Dunn are the top-selling Country duo in history and joined the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.