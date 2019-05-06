Blake Shelton, ‘The Voice’ Judge, Reveals the ‘Secret’ of His Showtime Drink

Blake Shelton has revealed what he is drinking during his time in his coaching chair on The Voice has been revealed!

The “God’s Country” artist took to Twitter with a video Monday ahead of a jam-packed episode of the NBC singing competition that featured all 24 competitors performing, addressing the “No. 1” question he gets asked about his years as a coach.

“One of the number one question I get asked every week is, ‘What are you drinking on the show? You got your cup there, you’re always drinking it,’” he told the camera from what looks like his trailer. “I’m tired of the question. I’m just gonna show you what I’m drinking, and I’m gonna show you this every week so you don’t have to wonder anymore.”

Pulling a black cup from the the cupboard, Shelton joked that the first ingredient was “something called ice,” before pouring a generous helping of Smithworks vodka over it and calling his beverage a day.

Shelton explained he was keeping his vodka on the rocks a light pour for Monday’s show, as it was “a very important episode.”

“I have eight people on the show tonight, and I’m very nervous for all of them,” he explained. “[John Legend] has six people, [Kelly Clarkson] has 6 people, [Adam Levine] only has four, because he sucks.”

Digging in on his frenemy and fellow judge, Shelton joked, “It’s not his artists’ fault that he’s a horrible coach.”

Sometimes you just gotta take a few for the team!!! LOL!!! Good for you Blake!! Go #TeamBlake tonight!!! 🥃🥃🥃🤣😂😃👍😎 — Diane4Blake 💙🎤🎸🎶 (@diane_addona) April 30, 2019

You drink whatever you want because your team is awesome & so are you. #TeamBlake #VoiceTop24 🤠❤️ — MB BSER FOREVER (@mbcole58_cole) April 30, 2019

As for the people shocked to find out the country star was sipping on some hard liquor while filming? “Of course I’m drinking alcohol on the show while I’m working,” Shelton told them. “Get over it. All I do is sit in a chair and celebrate, ’cause we’re gonna win.”

Shelton’s followers loved the tongue-in-cheek drink tutorial, asking for him to keep up not just his snarky videos but also his roasting of Levine.

Like it’s anyone’s business! You do what ya okies do! — Kendra (@kenni13) April 30, 2019

Dang Blake just roasted the hell out of Adam 😂👏 — Cole O’Driscoll (@coleodriscoll) April 30, 2019

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

