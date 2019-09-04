‘The Voice’ Alum Jordan Pruitt Accuses Nashville Producer of Sexual Abuse, Sues Disney for Allegedly Enabling Him

Country singer Jordan Pruitt, who appeared on the third season of The Voice, dropped a bombshell on the music industry on Tuesday when she announced that she filed a lawsuit accusing her former manager of sexually abusing her. Keith Thomas is the one in question, as the reports claims he began abusing Pruitt at the age of 14. The singer also sent a lawsuit to former label Hollywood Records and its parent company, Walt Disney Co.

Pruitt originally filed the suit anonymously in August but has now shared more details on the situation to Variety.

“Unfortunately, these large companies are primarily concerned with sales, money and charts,” Pruitt said. “Too often they fall short of protecting the young talent that they are ‘supposed’ to be caretakers for. Time and time again we see people in positions of power fail us. I couldn’t be more disappointed in how Disney treats their underage talent like cash cows.”

The claims against the label and Disney are under the notion that the label forced her to be mentored by Thomas, should have been aware of his dark side and that they failed to do anything to prevent the situation from happening.

Both companies did not give a comment to Variety.

Pruitt originally begin hinting at the past sexual abuses, sharing on Facebook back in December that she had been molested when she was 15 after she was “brainwashed” by the perpetrator, adding that the events went on for two years. She did not attach Thomas’ name to the post, telling Variety she had hoped someone from the label or Disney would have read that post and began questioning Thomas.

The allegations are very detailed with Thomas explaining that between the ages of 14 and 16, Thomas had forced her into kissing, oral sex and even into taking her virginity. According to Pruitt, he said to her that “their love was a secret.” There are more occasions she mentions, adding that these took place in various places, from soundstages to the Warners Bros. lot and even at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, among other places.

Pruitt, who is working on a book about her experiences which she plans to title, ‘Abuse Anonymous’, knows that the industry, especially in Nashville, puts fear into speaking out about sexual abuse and hopes this opens up others into sharing.

“I am standing up and speaking out not only for myself, but for the countless victims across the world who have never been given the opportunity for justice,” Pruitt said. “It is extremely taboo for anyone to speak about sexual abuse, misconduct and exploitation of minors in the ordinarily conservative and genteel South… No one should ever be punished for telling the truth and seeking justice, period.”

Pruitt released two albums back in 2007 and 2008. On her season of The Voice, she was selected to be on Christina Aguilera’s team.