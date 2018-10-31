‘The Voice’ Alum Beverly McClellan Dies of Cancer

The Voice alum Beverly McClellan has died of cancer at the age of 49.

McClellan, who competed in the first season of The Voice in 2011, died on Tuesday, the family confirmed on a GoFundMe page set up for the singer. She had been diagnosed with Stage 4 endometrial cancer that had spread to her colon, bladder and intestines on March 30.

“It is with great sadness I have to share the news that we lost Beverly today,” her publicist said in a statement on Tuesday, Us Weekly reports. “She was a wonderful, funny, complicated, and incredibly talented young woman who touched millions with her voice and her huge heart. I am honored to have been her manager and her friend. Please keep her spirit alive by sharing her music and all the wonderful memories you have of her.”

McClellan’s family had created the GoFundMe page following her cancer diagnosis, frequently updating fans on the singer’s health, treatment and progress.

“Hi everyone please continue to share. We received the bill today for incidentals and we owe $10,099.00 as of today,” an update on Oct. 22 read. “As you all may have already heard Beverly broke her femur while at CHIPSA, only 3 days into her treatments. And the Benefit, did not raise enough to cover it all. Please share and share again! Bev needs your help in covering the hospital bills. As you all have seen this is working and she is making major strides. We appreciate any and all donations. Peace, Love and Light!”

On Oct. 25, the page updated to say that “OUR Journey is reaching an end.” The page’s most recent post announced that McClellan’s fight had come to an end.

“Thank you everyone for the support for Beverlys Medical Care and for all of the hope you all shared with us!” it reads. “Our journey to get Beverly better has come to an end. Peace, Love and Light.”

During her audition for the debut season of the NBC singing competition series, McClellan had one over multiple judges with her rendition of “Piece of My Heart,” prompting both Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera to turn their chairs around. She eventually joined Aguilera’s team.

Nakia, who appeared alongside McClellan on the 2011 season, remembered her as a “truly a unique soul with a beautiful heart, full of passion & an amazing talent.”

I am absolutely heartbroken. My dear friend & fellow S1 @NBCTheVoice alum, @beverlyshane has died. Truly a unique soul with a beautiful heart, full of passion & an amazing talent. This was us singing @xtina's Beautiful on tour.

McClellan had represented Aguilera in the season one finale, competing against Levine’s Javier Colon. Blake Shelton’s Dia Frampton, and CeeLo Green’s Vicci Martinez. She placed as third runner-up in the competition.