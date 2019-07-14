‘The View’ Panel Rips Kourtney Kardashian for Crying About Turning 40

The co-hosts of The View showed very little sympathy for Kourtney Kardashian as the reality star copes with the challenges of turning 40. A recent sneak peek clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed the family’s eldest sister crying about her impending 40th birthday. To Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, this was laughable at best.

The preview shows Kourtney talking seriously with her younger sister, Khloé, about her age and her self-image. In a moment of vulnerability, she breaks down crying over the fact that she will soon be 40 years old.

“I just always wish that I had more time. But I feel like I want to cry,” she said. “Just ’cause it, like, gives me anxiety and I don’t know why… because then I’m like, I have so much and I should just be so happy.”

The View played a portion of this clip before the co-hosts put their heads together to discuss the implications of this kind of storyline on such a popular show. The Kardashian sisters have become some of the most powerful influencers in worldwide media, so the topics on their reality show matter.

Goldberg started out the responses, dramatically sliding out of her chair and lying on the floor as if exhausted by Kardashian’s problem. The co-hosts and audience laughed and applauded, apparently sharing Goldberg’s bemused response to the clip.

“You know the thing is, on the one hand she wants more time, but then she says she’s miserable,” observed Behar. “So what do you want more time for?”

“They say life begins at 40, she should get with the program,” she added later.

The host who seemed to show the most sympathy for Kardashian’s plight was Sunny Hostin, who admitted she could understand the symbolic fear of middle age. However, she encouraged Kardashian and all other women to embrace their 40s.

“She’s upset because she’s turning 40, and she’s re-evaluating her life!” she said. “It gets good. There are women in the audience that are like ‘the 40s are good.’ They’re good.”

Even Meghan McCain agreed with her co-hosts, though she was the only one at the table under the age of 40.

“I’m with Whoopi on this,” she said. “Not to be, like, Debbie Downer on this, [but] you have all the money, all the opportunities, life advantages in the entire world. There are people who can’t feed their children.”

“I do not feel bad for her. Come on! Have some self-reflection on this. It’s a bad look for you, Kourtney,” she continued. “…Do you know what helps me when I feel sorry for myself?… Running with veterans who have lost limbs for our country. Seeing people, homeless people, who have much less than me. There are ways to make yourself feel better and know how blessed we all are. And the Kardashians are worth $100 million if not more. Billions. Whatever. I don’t know.”

Behar also observed that Kardashian may be struggling with the prospect of working on her internal fulfillment rather than external luxuries, as she is approaching an age where those things count for less.

“It’s an inside job. It has nothing to do with your external life,” she said. “It has nothing to do with how much money you’ve got and how many diamond rings and how big your behind is.”



Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.